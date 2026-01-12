MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Eastport Critical Metals Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - Eastport Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: EVI) (" Eastport " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (" ITG ") pursuant to an agreement effective December 18, 2026 (the " ITG Agreement ") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the terms of the ITG Agreement, the Company will pay ITG compensation of CAD $6,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The ITG Agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There is no performance factors contained in the ITG Agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. All market-making activities undertaken by ITG will be conducted using ITG's own capital, and the Company will not provide any funds, securities, or other consideration any other person for the purpose of trading in the Company's securities. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the ITG Agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Eastport Critical Metals Corp.

Eastport is a critical minerals development company advancing five projects in Botswana, with cumulative historical and current expenditures approaching $20 million. The Company's most advanced asset is the Matsitama Copper Project, which hosts multiple sizeable targets across the Matsitama copper district.

The Company's additional projects include Selebi East, a nickel-copper-cobalt project located seven kilometres east of the historic Selebi Mines; the Semarule Rare Earth Elements Project, positioned within the Gaborone-Molepolole corridor; the Foley Uranium Project, adjoining the Letlhakane uranium deposit; and the Keng Project, which targets nickel, copper and PGE's on the northern margin of the Molopo Farms Complex.

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's strongest mining jurisdictions, combining the continent's highest GDP per capita with a 50-year track record of large-scale mineral development since the Orapa diamond discovery in 1967. The country ranks among the top performers globally on the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index and is the highest-rated jurisdiction in Africa on the Policy Perception Index. These rankings reflect Botswana's stable regulatory environment, consistent rule of law, and long-standing support for responsible mineral development - factors that have underpinned significant investment and major M&A activity in the natural resources sector in recent years.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

