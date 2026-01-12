403
Trump Warns Of Trillions In Economic Fallout If Supreme Court Overturns Tariffs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump warned on Monday of catastrophic economic consequences and a "complete mess" should the Supreme Court rule against the United States regarding the imposition of international tariffs.
In a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social, President Trump asserted that a legal reversal would force the US government to repay "hundreds of billions of dollars" in collected duties.
He further noted that the financial liability could escalate into the "trillions" when accounting for potential claims from countries and companies that invested on building plants, factories, and equipment, for the purpose of being able to avoid the payment of tariffs.
"It would be almost impossible for our country to pay," Trump stated.
He characterized the logistical challenge of identifying and compensating affected parties as a process that would take many years to resolve.
"It would be Dollars that would be so large that it would take many years to figure out what number we are talking about and even, who, when, and where, to pay," he wrote.
The President concluded by emphasizing that his trade policies are central to national stability, warning that a judicial ruling against the administration's authority on this matter would cause irreparable harm to the American economy. (end)
