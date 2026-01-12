403
Asian Shotgun Championship Kicks Off In Doha
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Asian Shotgun Championship 2026 kicked off on Monday in the Qatari capital Doha and will continue until January 21, with the participation of 196 male and female shooters from 17 countries, including Kuwait.
In his speech at the opening ceremony, President of the Asian Shooting Confederation Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah praised the significant and unwavering support given by the wise leadership in Qatar to sports, which made Qatar a beacon of global sports.
He extended his appreciation to the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad, and to the President of the Qatar Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad, in recognition of their continued support in hosting the 2026 Asian Shotgun Championship, in addition to the 14th Asian Youth Training and Development Camp.
The Confederation has complete confidence in the Qatari organizing committee's ability to deliver an exceptional and impressive edition of the Asian Shotgun Championship 2026, Sheikh Salman Al-Sabah added.
He explained that Doha's hosting of the World Shooting Championships next November, during which 36 qualifying spots for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will be awarded, is clear evidence of the development of sports in Qatar.
He expressed his pride in the excellence and impressive performances of the Qatar Shooting Federation, headed by Dr. Mishaal Ibrahim Al Nasr, its members, Qatari shooters, and technical and administrative staff in various championships.
For his part, President of the Qatar Shooting and Archery Federation Dr. Mishaal Ibrahim Al Nasr expressed his immense pleasure at the record-breaking participation in the Asian Shotgun Championships - Doha 2026, featuring a distinguished group of world and Olympic champions who will compete for podium finishes at the Lusail Shooting Range.
Al-Nasr extended his sincere gratitude to the wise leadership for their support of sports federations, especially the Shooting Federation, which is witnessing significant development across all levels.
He welcomed the elite shooting champions from across Asia to the Lusail International Shooting Range in a sporting atmosphere that reflects the spirit of fair competition and excellence, wishing all the shooters successful competitions and an enjoyable experience filled with excitement and thrill.
The championship competitions commenced today with official practice sessions for the skeet (75 targets) event. The skeet competition for the junior and youth categories will take place tomorrow, while the men's and women's categories will compete in the skeet (50 targets) event.
The competitions continue on Wednesday, with the qualifying rounds for the skeet (50 targets) event, followed by the finals for the junior and youth categories.
The finals for the men, women, and mixed team (junior and youth) skeet events will be held on Thursday, with the mixed team (men and women) skeet final taking place the following day.
Following the skeet competitions, official practice for the trap shooting event will take place on January 17. Qualifying rounds for the various categories will be held on January 18 and 19, followed by the finals for the junior men's and women's trap categories on January 19.
The following day will see the finals for the men, women, and mixed team trap events. The championship will conclude on January 21, with the mixed team trap final. (end)
