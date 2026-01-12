403
World Economic Forum: Cyber-Enabled Fraud Tops Global Threats
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- The World Economic Forum (WEF) warned on Monday that cyber-enabled fraud is now one of the most pervasive global threats.
According to the World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2026 report the surge of the cyber-enabled fraud added to artificial intelligence geopolitical fragmentation are redefining the global cyber risk landscape at unprecedented speed.
The Managing Director of the World Economic Forum Jeremy Jurgens cautioned that "cyber-enabled fraud has emerged as one of the most disruptive forces in the digital economy undermining trust distorting markets and directly affecting people's lives."
He stressed that the challenge for leaders now extends beyond understanding cyber threats to acting collectively to stay ahead of them.
The report revealed that AI-related vulnerabilities rose faster than any other category in 2025 with 87 pct of respondents to (WEF) survey reporting an increase.
It noted that Data leaks linked to generative AI (34 percent) and advancing adversarial capabilities (29 percent) are among the leading concerns for 2026.
The report also noted that 73 percent of respondents were or knew someone directly affected in 2025 and CEOs now rank fraud and phishing ahead of ransomware as their top concerns.
Meanwhile 94 percent of leaders expect AI to be the most consequential force shaping cybersecurity in 2026. Organizations are responding nearly doubling the share assessing AI security from 37 percent to 64 percent.
The report also warned about the weaponization of AI, persistent geopolitical friction, and systemic supply chain risks that are upending traditional cyber defences.
The report explained how artificial intelligence is enhancing both offensive and defensive cyber capabilities while geopolitical fragmentation is compounding risks reshaping cybersecurity strategies and widening preparedness gaps between regions.
Geopolitical volatility has also weakened confidence in national cyber preparedness.
Thirty-one percent of survey participants reported reduced confidence in their countries' ability to respond to large-scale cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure.
Confidence levels vary sharply by region, standing at 84 percent in the Middle East and North Africa, compared with just 13 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The report also highlighted significant disparities in cyber capabilities across sectors. Small companies are twice as likely to suffer from insufficient cyber resilience compared with larger firms.
Global supply chains continue to represent a major vulnerability. Sixty-five percent of large companies said third-party and supply chain risks are now the greatest barrier to achieving cyber resilience, up from 54 percent last year.
The report called on leaders across sectors to move beyond isolated efforts and commit to raising the collective baseline by sharing intelligence aligning standards and investing in the capabilities needed to ensure all organizations can benefit from a more secure and resilient digital environment. (end)
imk
imk
