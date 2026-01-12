403
US Pres. Imposes 25 Pct Tariffs On Countries Trading With Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump announced on Monday the imposition of 25 percent tariffs on goods and commodities of countries that trade with Iran, in a new move by the Trump administration to maximize pressure on Tehran.
Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social, that "Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive."
He explained that this measure would apply to all commercial transactions that such a country conducts with the US, stressing that it is a final and non-negotiable decision.
Earlier on Monday, the White House confirmed that diplomacy remains the preferred option with Iran.
It, however, did not rule out the possibility of a military action against Tehran.
White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters, "I think one of President Trump's strengths is his ability to keep all options on the table. Diplomacy is always the first option for President Trump."
In recent days, President Trump has repeatedly threatened the use of military force against Iran in case protesters are killed, as the country is witnessing a wave of demonstrations. (end)
