Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - President of the Republic of Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye, accompanied by an official delegation, arrived in Kuwait on an official visit.
KUWAIT - Kuwaiti Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah discussed with Bahraini counterpart Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa security issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance cooperation.
KUWAIT - Kuwaiti Minister of Oil Tareq Al-Roumi said digital transformation is a key enabler for improving efficiency, service quality, and institutional integration.
ISTANBUL - Trade exchange between Turkiye and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries hit roughly USD 45 billion over the last three years, said President of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) Nail Olpak.
WASHINGTON - The US Department of State announced that it has so far revoked more than 100,000 visas, including student's visas to "maintain the security of the United States."
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of 25 percent tariffs on goods and commodities of countries that trade with Iran.
BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Alliance's member states are currently discussing and working on the next steps necessary to ensure the collective protection of security in the Arctic region.
ISLAMABAD - At least six policemen and a civilian were killed in an attack targeting a police vehicle in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan. (end)
ibi
ibi
