Taiwan's Medtech Sector To Leverage Health Care, High-Tech Prowess And Global Competitiveness

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)President Lai Ching-te said at a health forum on January 11 in Taipei City that the government is committed to leveraging Taiwan's health care and high-tech prowess to ensure the country's global competitiveness. Since taking office in May 2024, the president has made“Healthy Taiwan of All” a top policy priority, setting up the Healthy Taiwan Promotion Committee to oversee implementation of related projects later the same year.

Lai said a prime example is the Healthy Taiwan Cultivation Plan launched last year with a total budget of NT$48.9 billion (US$1.55 billion). The five-year initiative aims to address the country's demographic shifts and ensure the sustainability of the National Health Insurance system.

The president said the project focuses on improving working conditions for medical professionals; cultivating diverse talent; integrating smart medical technologies; and promoting socially responsible, sustainable medicine. Lai also thanked the country's health professionals for their dedication that has made Taiwan a leader for years in global health care rankings.

Lai said the government is stepping up efforts to develop smart medicine in Taiwan through the Regenerative Medicine Act and Regenerative Medicinal Products Act of 2024.

These efforts serve a dual purpose: giving the people of Taiwan longer and healthier lives, and enabling Taiwan to outpace its international rivals with its leading technologies, the president added.

Meanwhile, a four-month workshop to prepare 20 Taiwan startups for the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit got underway on January 8 in Taipei City. According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, (MOEA) the training sessions are being organised by the Small and Medium Enterprise and Startup Administration to help the selected firms bring their best to SelectUSA's Tech Program. The investment summit is hosted by the US Department of Commerce May 3-6 in National Harbor, Maryland.

The startups cover a wide range of sectors including health care, defense, energy, information and communications technology and software development, and open technology, the MOEA said. Their products focus on artificial intelligence and medical data applications, data analysis, digital healthcare, high-performance materials and precision medicine, among others.

The agency said the program will bring participating businesses up to speed on global entrepreneurship trends and market developments. The training also offers legal consultation and taxation information in addition to inviting experienced business mentors to offer participants advice on proposal writing and presentation skills.

The firms attending the training will also add the innovation clusters in Silicon Valley and Los Angeles to their pre- or post-SelectUSA itineraries to engage with their counterparts and local investment institutions, the MOEA said.

According to the ministry, Taiwanese startups have been performing well at SelectUSA for years, with one winning second prize and two others taking third places in 2025.

