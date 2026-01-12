Cuba Is Developing Soy-Bean As A Sustainable And Nutritious Option

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) LA FE, ISLE OF YOUTH, Cuba, (ACN) – At the La Reina farm, located about 20 kilometres from Nueva Gerona, the INCASOY-1 soybean variety-selected by the National Institute of Agricultural Sciences-is the foundation of a project that will combine sustainability, innovation, and community cooperation.

Osmar Garcés, the usufructuary leading the initiative, told the Cuban News Agency exclusively that this seed was chosen for its drought resistance and easy germination in loose soils. It has also demonstrated yields exceeding initial expectations, with harvests of 2.0 to 2.5 tons per hectare (t/ha).

The crop is cultivated using agroecological practices that include fertilisation with organic fertilisers of animal origin-mainly chicken manure and manure from sheep, goats, and cows-crop rotation twice a year, and biological pest control using biofertilizers, earthworm leachate, and efficient microorganisms, all produced on-site.

Garcés emphasised that these methods, in addition to ensuring soil health, provide nitrogen and other essential nutrients for agricultural diversification. He also highlighted that the product range is well-received in the community due to its pleasant flavor and the possibility of incorporating variations such as strawberry or orange.

Garcés added that the milk is currently undergoing laboratory analysis, with a view to its future industrial processing at the dairy complex.

“This step is part of a production chain that also includes the distribution and marketing of the finished product, handled by both the state-owned company and the producers participating in the chain,” he specified.

Garcés explained that the initiative is also exploring other markets. Although the available oil extraction machine is small and inefficient, initial volumes were achieved, and byproducts such as soybean meal and animal feed were obtained. These high-protein derivatives are well-received and represent a key contribution to import substitution.

One of the main challenges is the technical and cultural decision of whether to use soybeans for milk or oil, since artisanal processes don't allow for obtaining both products simultaneously.

“In industrial settings, machinery allows the cotyledon to be preserved and used in different production lines, providing greater flexibility,” Garcés explained. Currently, the project has four hectares dedicated to crop rotation within my 16-hectare farm, and I intend to expand the cultivation to 8 hectares in 2026.

In addition, five farmers have joined the project, which will allow us to have 25 to 30 hectares available for cultivation annually. Garcés added that, with this network of producers and the collaboration with poultry and fishing companies, soybeans are emerging as an essential pillar for the production of animal feed, food security, and import substitution in Cuba.

