JBS N.V. Announces The Expiration And Results Of Its Registered Exchange Offers
| Title of Series / CUSIP/ISIN Number of Old Notes (the“Old Notes”)
| Aggregate Principal Amount Outstanding
| Old Notes Tendered as of
Expiration Date
|Principal Amount
|Percentage
|5.950% Senior Notes due 2035
| (472140 AA0 and L56900 AA8/
US472140AA00 and USL56900AA86)
|US$
|1,000,000,000
|US$
|992,404,000
|99.24
|%
|6.375% Senior Notes due 2055
| 472140 AC6 and L56900 AB6/
US472140AC65and USL56900AB69
|US$
|750,000,000
|US$
|749,800,000
|99.97
|%
|5.500% Senior Notes due 2036
| (472140AE2 and L56900AC4/
US472140AE22 and USL56900AC43)
|US$
|1,250,000,000
|US$
|1,245,607,000
|99.65
|%
|6.250% Senior Notes due 2056
| (472140 AG7 and L56900 AD2/
US472140AG79 and USL56900AD26)
|US$
|1,250,000,000
|US$
|1,247,627,000
|99.81
|%
|6.375% Senior Notes due 2066
| (472140 AJ1 and L56900AE0/
US472140AJ19 and USL56900AE09)
|US$
|1,000,000,000
|US$
|994,858,000
|99.49
|%
Upon the settlement of the Exchange Offers, holders of Old Notes who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw such Old Notes prior to the Expiration Date will receive an equivalent principal amount of New Notes of the applicable series. JBS expects that such settlement will occur on or about January 14, 2026.
The terms of the New Notes are identical in all material respects to the terms of the corresponding series of Old Notes, except that the New Notes have been registered under the Securities Act, will not be subject to transfer restrictions or registration rights, and the New Notes will bear different CUSIP numbers from the Old Notes of the corresponding series. None of the Co-Issuers will receive proceeds from the Exchange Offers. The Co-Issuer will issue the New Notes under the same indentures that govern the applicable series of Old Notes. The Exchange Offers do not represent a new financing transaction.
The Exchange Offers have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-4 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Exchange Offers were made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in a prospectus dated December 11, 2025, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and forms a part of the Registration Statement.
Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. The words“expect,”“believe,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan” and similar expressions, when related to JBS N.V. and its subsidiaries, indicate forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current view of management and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by these forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond JBS N.V.'s control. JBS N.V.'s forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and JBS N.V. undertakes no obligation to update any such statement after the date of this press release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.
D.F. King & Co., Inc., as Exchange Agent
28 Liberty Street, 53rd Floor
New York, NY 10005
Attn: Michael Horthman
Email: ...
Toll Free: (877) 283-0318
Banks and Brokers Call: (646) 759-4548
By Facsimile Transmission (eligible institutions only): (212) 709-3328
For Information or Confirmation by Telephone: (212) 232-3233
