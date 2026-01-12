403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ogden Artist Stan Ragets Launches Captivating New Fractal Series 'Driving In Circles'
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Ogden-based artist Stan Ragets is bringing motion, mathematics, and modern design full circle with the release of his new fractal art series,“Driving In Circles.” This six-piece collection merges mesmerizing digital geometry with bold visual rhythm, inviting viewers to explore the beauty of movement, repetition, and balance from every angle.
Each artwork in the Driving In Circles series has been transformed into fine wall art available on premium canvas, allowing collectors to experience the vivid colors and depth of Ragets' fractal compositions. Designed as mix-and-match pieces, the series gives buyers the creative freedom to build their own custom gallery wall; or collect all six for a dynamic, complete set that commands attention in any space.
“Fractals have always been a way for me to turn infinite complexity into something tangible,” says Stan Ragets, the artist behind the series.“With Driving In Circles, I wanted to create art that feels alive - pieces that interact with each other and with the person viewing them.”
Driving In Circles is available now in multiple sizes exclusively at StanRagets.
Each artwork in the Driving In Circles series has been transformed into fine wall art available on premium canvas, allowing collectors to experience the vivid colors and depth of Ragets' fractal compositions. Designed as mix-and-match pieces, the series gives buyers the creative freedom to build their own custom gallery wall; or collect all six for a dynamic, complete set that commands attention in any space.
“Fractals have always been a way for me to turn infinite complexity into something tangible,” says Stan Ragets, the artist behind the series.“With Driving In Circles, I wanted to create art that feels alive - pieces that interact with each other and with the person viewing them.”
Driving In Circles is available now in multiple sizes exclusively at StanRagets.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment