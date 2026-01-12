Pattern Chair And CEO Mark R. Anderson To Participate In Pitchforce JPM Investment Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Panel to address“AI in Life Science”

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattern Computer®, Inc. (“Pattern” or“the Company”), the global leader in pattern discovery, today announced that Chair and CEO Mark R. Anderson will be featured as a panelist at the Pitchforce Investment Summit, held in conjunction with JPM Week in San Francisco. The Summit is scheduled to take place January 14, 2026. The panel will address“AI in Life Science” and will begin at 3:00 p.m. PT at Reed Smith LLP.

The PitchForce Investment Summit brings together innovative startups and active investors across the life sciences for a dynamic day of curated pitches, meaningful networking, and relationship building. Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to showcase their ventures directly to an esteemed investor panel of audience of active investors in a format designed to spark meaningful connections. Meanwhile, active investors gain exclusive access to curated opportunities across diverse industries, all seeking capital and strategic connections.

It is an exciting time for life sciences, and AI will undoubtedly play a significant role in shaping its future as companies continue to innovate. The industry is evolving to deep integration, fundamentally changing how value is created, delivered, and managed, and ultimately improving patient outcomes in ways that we are only just beginning to understand. Applying AI to big data in life sciences can help companies reshape business models, streamline biopharma manufacturing, and enhance everything from cognitive molecule research and clinical trial data flow to self-healing supply chain applications and product intelligence.

Mr. Anderson commented,“Artificial intelligence can draw insights from massive data sets faster, process data and automate workflows more efficiently, and convert insights into actions to improve business performance. Pattern seeks to advance the scope of human knowledge as it uncovers solutions to some of the greatest problems facing society today. By discovering previously unavailable patterns in data, the Company is setting a new benchmark for transparency and trust in both machine learning (“ML”) and explainable AI (“XAI”). Pattern is a next-gen AI platform company, pioneering a fundamentally new approach to ML through our proprietary PatternDETM (PDE) AI platform. Unlike conventional ML or neural network methods, the PDE employs breakthrough proprietary pattern discovery algorithms to reveal previously hidden relationships in complex, high-dimensional data. The platform is domain-agnostic, explainable, and capable of generating transparent, biologically validated insights across industries-from biotech and clinical diagnostics to enterprise AI applications.”

Mr. Anderson concluded,“At Pattern, we transform the way correlations and causations are uncovered without bias, through pattern discovery. By enabling transparent, explainable, and experimentally validated discoveries, we are setting a new standard for trust and performance in both AI and scientific innovation. Our proprietary PDE constitutes a new approach to the scientific method, where hypotheses, historically the product of human intuition, are directly derived from data. By finding more patterns in data – and more about them – outcomes are not only free of hypothesis-bias, but now achieve true explainability. This is radically different, better, and perhaps also complementary, to language model outcomes. This new mathematics also is hallucination-free – something not available via LLMs – and therefore also provides accountability, including real time confidence and risk metrics. In short, the PDE provides a new paradigm for science itself - putting data before hypotheses – and providing what industry leaders have been searching for in trust and transparency.”

About Pitchforce Investment Summit at JPM

If you are an active accredited investor scouting the next big opportunity, the PitchForce Investment Summit is designed to maximize exposure, connections, and deal flow - all in one day.



Location: Reed Smith LLP | 101 2nd St #1800, San Francisco, CA 94105

Wednesday, January 14th, 2026

Noon - 4:30 PM Pacific Time Details & Tickets:

About Pattern

Pattern Computer, Inc. uses its Pattern Discovery EngineTM to solve the most important and intractable problems in business and medicine. These proprietary mathematical techniques in advanced AI can find complex patterns in very high-dimensional data that have eluded detection by much larger systems. As the Company applies its computational platform to the challenging fields of drug discovery and diagnostics, it is also making major Pattern Discoveries for partners in other sectors, including extended biotech, materials science, aerospace manufacturing quality control, veterinary medicine, air traffic operations, energy services, finance, market trading and more. See .

