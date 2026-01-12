Fbareviews Celebrates 8 Years Of Growth And Announces Major Expansion Of Services And Marketplaces

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Neptune, New Jersey, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FBAReviews, a leading growth platform for e-commerce sellers, is celebratingby announcing a major expansion of its services and marketplace coverage.

Since its founding, has been built around one core principle: long-term success comes from strong relationships, great customer service, and doing business the right way. Over the past eight years, the company has worked with thousands of sellers, building lasting partnerships and helping brands navigate an increasingly competitive and complex e-commerce landscape.

What started as a focused growth solution has now evolved into a full-service e-commerce optimization and scaling platform. As part of this next phase of growth, is officially expanding its offerings to include professional PPC management, A+ Content creation, Brand Story development, and advanced ranking services. These new services complement the company's existing optimization and growth systems, giving sellers a complete, end-to-end solution to drive traffic, improve conversion rates, and build stronger, more defensible brands.

In today's marketplace, success is no longer about shortcuts or one- dimensional strategies. Platforms now reward relevancy, customer experience, brand trust, and performance. expanded framework is designed to align with how modern marketplace algorithms work - focusing on listing quality, conversion optimization, user behavior, and sustainable growth.

The company is also expanding beyond a single marketplace approach. Due to strong client results and increasing demand, now supports sellers across Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Chewy, and additional platforms, helping brands diversify revenue streams and reduce platform dependency. Looking ahead, announced plans to expand into Canada and Europe in 2026, enabling clients to scale their proven business models internationally using the same systems, strategies, and operational frameworks.

Over the past eight years, the company has built its reputation not just on performance, but on service, transparency, and relationships. Many clients have been with the platform for years, a testament to the company's commitment to long-term partnerships rather than short- term wins.

Today, supports sellers across categories such as home and garden, health and wellness, consumer goods, and pet account health after implementing the company's optimization and growth systems. Unlike traditional promotional or one-off service providers, positions itself as a long-term growth partner. Its offerings now include product launch strategy, ranking systems, PPC management, listing optimization, A+ Content and Brand Story development, SEO audits, conversion rate optimization, and multi-marketplace expansion strategy.

As e-commerce continues to mature and competition intensifies, remains focused on its original mission: helping serious sellers build real, scalable, and sustainable businesses through strong fundamentals, smart strategy, and exceptional support.

Celebrating eight years in business is not just a milestone - it is a reflection of the trust, relationships, and results built with clients over nearly a decade of continuous growth and evolution.

