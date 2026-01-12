IBA TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION
|Name
|Address (for legal entities)
|Axxion S.A.
|15, rue de Flaxweiler, 6776 Grevenmacher, Luxembourg
- Date on which the threshold is crossed: 01-01-2026 Threshold crossed (in %): 1% Denominator: 40.514.619 Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
| Not linked
to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Axxion S.A.
|632.728
|0
|1.56%
|0,00%
|Subtotal
|632.728
|0
|1.56%
|0,00%
|TOTAL
|632.728
|0
|1.56%
|0,00%
|B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|Holders of equivalent financial instruments
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|TOTAL
|
TOTAL (A & B)
|
# of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|632.728
|1.56%
- Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held
Axxion S.A. is not controlled.
About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.
IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB and Bloomberg IBAB). More information can be found at:
For further information, please contact:
Elena De Landy
Paralegal: Corporate Affairs and Insurance
Attachment
-
12012026-IBA-AxxionSA-transparencyEN
