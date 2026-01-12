Tyson Foods To Hold Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
Webcast
A link for the webcast of the meeting is available on the Tyson Investor Relations website at .
Audio Only
Participants may join the audio-only version of the meeting by calling:
Dial In (Toll Free): 1-844-890-1795
International Dial In: 1-412-717-9589
Please note: All dial-in participants should ask to join the Tyson Foods call.
Webcast and Audio Replay
For those who cannot join at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast will be available at . A telephone replay will also be available until Thursday, March 5, 2026, at:
US Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658
International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658
Replay Access Code: 7793671
About Tyson Foods, Inc.
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like FamilyTM and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, Aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 133,000 team members on September 27, 2025. Visit .
