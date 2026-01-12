Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. Leases 2.5 Million Square Feet During 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Signs 679,000 SF of Leases During Fourth Quarter

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. ("Piedmont” or“the Company") (NYSE:PDM), an owner of Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt, announced today, that the Company leased 2.5 million square feet, or approximately 16% of its portfolio, during 2025, including 679,000 square feet of leases signed during the fourth quarter. Approximately two-thirds of the Company's 2025 leasing related to new tenants, and almost half related to previously vacant space. As of December 31, 2025, the Company's in-service portfolio was 89.6% leased and its out-of-service portfolio, comprised of two projects in Minneapolis and one in Orlando, was 62.4% leased.

Commenting on the Company's leasing success, Brent Smith, Piedmont's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "2025 was a phenomenal year for Piedmont from a leasing perspective. As the year progressed, we experienced accelerating demand across all our markets as our renovated buildings and customer-centric placemaking mindset resonated with clients. This demand increased the leased percentage of our in-service portfolio by 1.2% during the year and pushed rental rates across our Sunbelt markets to record highs. Clients know Piedmont PLACEs provide best-in-class work environments and elevated service at an exceptional value compared to new construction and it's this formula that is driving our unique success. In 2025 Piedmont leased more than 10% of the portfolio to new clients, equating to 1.5 million square feet of new tenancy that will take occupancy by the end of 2026.

Continuing, Smith added,“The success we achieved in 2025 is the culmination of the team's hard work to transform the portfolio to meet customer's need for modernized, well-located, amenity rich, collaborative workspaces. Over the last five years, Piedmont has leased approximately 75% of our portfolio, or 11.6 million square feet– an incredible accomplishment by the team and a testament to the Piedmont placemaking strategy that we apply to all our buildings.”

Piedmont Realty TrustTM (NYSE: PDM), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment company focused on delivering an exceptional office environment. As an owner, manager, developer and operator of approximately 16 MM SF of Class A properties across major U.S. Sunbelt markets, Piedmont Realty Trust is known for its hospitality-driven approach and commitment to transforming buildings into premier“Piedmont PLACEs” that enhance each client's workplace experience.

