Riley Risk Opens Free Countryaccess Ukraine Program, Limited Slots Available

Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riley Risk Inc is offering free access to its CountryACCESS Ukraine security platform-capabilities comparable to traditional country-level security programs costing $50,000 or more annually-to eligible organizations and individuals actively working in Ukraine. Slots are limited and applications are now open.

The program includes dedicated security advisory, 24/7 crisis response, real-time threat intelligence, travel risk support, and training-the same infrastructure that has delivered over 75,000 proximity-based threat alerts to personnel on the ground over the past eight months.

Free access is available now. Once capacity is reached, the application window will close.

Why This Program Exists

Following the success of the Bridge Program launched in early 2025-which helped organizations maintain critical security coverage during the USAID funding disruption-Riley Risk is opening a limited number of free program slots for qualified applicants.

Too many organizations and individuals operating in Ukraine rely on fragmented informal resources: WhatsApp groups, Telegram channels, secondhand information. CountryACCESS replaces that patchwork with a unified, professional security platform backed by Riley Risk's Kyiv-based operations team.

What's Included

CountryACCESS delivers a unified in-country security platform covering five critical domains:



Security Management: Dedicated advisors, governance, policies, and operational oversight

24/7 Crisis Response: Round-the-clock overwatch, emergency coordination, and evacuation support

Intelligence: Daily SITREPs, threat analysis, FLASH alerts, and predictive insights

Travel Risk Support: Briefings, journey management, and vetted transport coordination Training: Security awareness, high-risk environment protocols, and contingency planning

The program's Overwatch Network, powered by technology partners Balcony Labs and NewsPlunker, delivers real-time, location-specific threat notifications based on actual staff proximity to developing incidents, not generic oblast-wide warnings.

"WhatsApp and Telegram groups have their place, but they're not intelligence. They're noise, and sometimes that noise leads to bad operational choices. When you're deciding whether your people can or even should move safely, you need verified, location-specific threat data, not secondhand chatter.

We've run CountryACCESS in Ukraine for three years. Every active client has renewed. That tells you whether it works. This program puts the same infrastructure in the hands of those who really need it. It's our opportunity to give back to the mission-focused organizations and professionals we support," said Nathan Ackerman, Managing Director of Riley Risk Inc.

Who Is Eligible for Free Access



Humanitarian organizations with active Ukraine operations

International development agencies and NGOs supporting Ukraine programs Individual volunteers, disaster response workers, journalists, and professionals actively engaged on the ground in Ukraine (reviewed on a case-by-case basis)

Commercial organizations and larger enterprises not eligible for free access can also apply for CountryACCESS Ukraine. Riley Risk will develop a customized plan suited to operational requirements and security needs.

Apply Now - Free Access, Limited Slots

Free program slots are limited based on current operational resources, once filled, the application window will close.

Program reopenings may occur as capacity becomes available, but may not be publicly announced. Applicants will be prioritized from the waiting list when new slots open. Apply now to secure your place, whether for immediate access or priority positioning on the waiting list.

Apply now to secure free access while slots remain: rileyrisk

For questions:... |

