MKS Inc. Unveils Photonics Solutions To Advance AI, Quantum, And Biotech At Photonics West 2026

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, will showcase its latest advances at Photonics West 2026 in San Francisco, CA from January 20 to 22. MKS is helping to shape the most transformative trends supported by photonics technologies, from Artificial Intelligence (AI) to quantum, biophotonics, and security applications, and will feature cutting-edge solutions from its market-leading brands – NewportTM, Ophir®, and Spectra-Physics®.

“Our mission is to empower customers with precision technologies that accelerate progress across industries and science,” said John Williams, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Photonics Solutions Division.“The innovations we're unveiling at Photonics West 2026 reflect our commitment to solving complex challenges and enabling the next wave of breakthroughs in AI, quantum, biotech, and beyond.”

Visitors to Booth #927 will experience demonstrations of next-generation photonics solutions designed to deliver unmatched precision, productivity, and scalability.

Driving Innovation at the Intersection of Industry Trends

MKS leverages its Surround the Workpiece ® strategy to deliver end-to-end solutions – from comprehensive product offerings and product design to system integration and lifecycle management – helping customers optimize manufacturing precision and accelerate innovation. With this holistic approach, MKS is empowering the future of photonics. From advanced packaging for semiconductors to bioinstrumentation for healthcare and quantum-enabled systems, MKS delivers the tools behind progress – helping customers tackle their most complex challenges with confidence. A curated selection of our application-centric solution-driven approach will be showcased at the show:

AI

AI is transforming industries, and its success depends on advanced semiconductor fabrication and high-speed data infrastructure – both of which are driven by photonics. MKS ultrafast lasers and precision motion systems enable high-density interconnects for AI hardware. With deep expertise in supporting optical transceiver manufacturing, MKS delivers the tools and solutions that empower data centers to achieve the bandwidth and energy efficiency required for massive AI workloads.

Showcase Highlights:

NewportTM HybrYXTM single plane air bearing XY hybrid stages deliver exceptional accuracy, reduced vibration, and fast, stable positioning – ideal for semiconductor inspection systems.

Spectra-Physics Talon ® AceTM, a powerful pulsed ns laser delivering >100 W UV and >500 μJ power with programmable pulse capability for refined process control and high-speed micromachining.