Information Regarding The Total Number Of Voting Rights And Total Number Of Shares Of The Company As Of December 31, 2025
|
Notice:
This document supersedes and replaces the information previously published on January 5, 2026, to account for the earlier exercise of various securities instruments, in connection with the Company's employee stock ownership plans and warrants from a previous financing transaction.
Market: NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
|
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
| 12/31/2025
| 235,670,864
|
Total gross of voting rights:
235,670,864
|
Total net* of voting rights:
235,596,284
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights
Attachment
-
PDF Version
