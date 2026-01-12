Genelux Corporation Announces Upcoming Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted By Titan Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genelux Corporation ( NASDAQ: GNLX), a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that Thomas Zindrick, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board; Matt Pulisic, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Jason Litten, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Boris Peaker, PhD, Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst at Titan Partners, on Monday, January 19, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be found here and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at . Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Genelux Corporation

Genelux is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated in two U.S.-based clinical trials: OnPrime/GOG-3076, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec in combination platinum-doublet + bevacizumab compared with physician's choice of chemotherapy and bevacizumab in patients with platinum-resistant/refractory ovarian cancer; and VIRO-25, a multi-center, randomized, open-label Phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & platinum-doublet + physician's choice of immune checkpoint inhibitor compared to docetaxel in non-small-cell lung cancer. Additionally, Olvi-Vec currently is being evaluated for dose selection in Olvi-Vec-SCLC-202, a China-based, multi-center, open label Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of Olvi-Vec & platinum-doublet in recurrent small-cell lung cancer. The core of Genelux's discovery and development efforts revolves around its proprietary CHOICETM platform from which Genelux has developed an extensive library of isolated and engineered oncolytic vaccinia virus immunotherapeutic product candidates, including Olvi-Vec.

Investor Contact

Austin Murtagh

Precision AQ

...

Media Contact

Ashley Murphy

Precision AQ

...

Source: Genelux Corporation