BCP Investment Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCP Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BCIC) (“BCIC” or“the Company”) is to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, on Thursday, March 5, 2026, after market close. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results.

By Phone: To access the call, please dial (646) 307-1963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call and use the conference ID 1063680.



A replay of this conference call will be available shortly after the live call through March 13, 2026.

By Webcast: A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed via the Internet, on a listen-only basis at . The online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call at in the Investor Relations section under Events and Presentations.

About BCP Investment Corporation

BCP Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: BCIC) is a publicly traded, externally managed closed-end investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. BCIC's middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. BCIC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC, an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors L.P.

BCIC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, earnings releases, press releases and other financial, operational and governance information are available on BCIC's website at.

Contacts:

BCP Investment Corporation

650 Madison Avenue, 3rd floor

New York, NY 10022

...

Brandon Satoren

Chief Financial Officer

...

(212) 891-2880

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

...

(212) 836-9611

The Equity Group Inc.

Val Ferraro

...

(212) 836-9633