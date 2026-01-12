Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Devon Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call


2026-01-12 04:16:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced it will report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, Feb. 17, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and presentation for the fourth-quarter 2025 results will be available on the company's website at .

On Wednesday, Feb. 18, the company will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. CDT (11 a.m. EDT), which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon's website at . A replay will be available on the website following the call.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a diversified multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon's disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit .

Investor Contact
...
405-228-4450		 Media Contact
 Michelle Hindmarch, 405-552-7460

MENAFN12012026004107003653ID1110589238



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search