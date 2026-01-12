Devon Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) today announced it will report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, Feb. 17, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and presentation for the fourth-quarter 2025 results will be available on the company's website at .
On Wednesday, Feb. 18, the company will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. CDT (11 a.m. EDT), which will consist primarily of answers to questions from analysts and investors. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on Devon's website at . A replay will be available on the website following the call.
ABOUT DEVON ENERGY
Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a diversified multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon's disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit .
| Investor Contact
...
405-228-4450
| Media Contact
Michelle Hindmarch, 405-552-7460
|
MENAFN12012026004107003653ID1110589238
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment