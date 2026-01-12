XPO Schedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call For Thursday, February 5, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO) will hold its fourth quarter conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 5, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released earlier that morning and made available on

Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756International callers: +1-201-689-7817Live webcast online at:

A replay of the conference call will be available until March 7, 2026, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13757948. Additionally, the call will be archived on /investors.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leader in asset-based less-than-truckload (LTL) freight transportation in North America. The company's customer-focused organization efficiently moves 17 billion pounds of freight per year, enabled by its proprietary technology. XPO serves 55,000 customers with 605 locations and 38,000 employees in North America and Europe, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo for more information, and connect with XPO on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

