Orchard Lane Flowers Announces 2026 Lineup Of Themed Floral Workshops In Columbus
Each flower design class features fresh, in-season blooms and is built around a pop culture reference or holiday. Guided by the shop's in-house designers, participants learn fundamental techniques and leave with a completed arrangement.
The upcoming schedule includes:
January 17 – The Office
February 7 – I Love Lucy
April 11 – Cheers
May 16 – Ted Lasso
June 6 – The Golden Girls
October 24 – The Addams Family
November 21 – FRIENDS
December 12 – Holiday Wreath Making
December 19 – Schitt's Creek
Each class takes place at Orchard Lane's Clintonville studio and includes instruction, tools, materials, and a take-home floral piece. Classes typically last 90 minutes to two hours and are suited for all experience levels. Registration is available in advance at orchardlaneflowers.
A Shop That Feels Like Columbus
Orchard Lane Flowers is more than a flower shop - it's a fixture in the Clintonville neighborhood and a space that blends artistry, nostalgia, and community. The studio occupies a renovated 1940s gas station filled with natural light, color, and texture. In addition to their studio work, Orchard Lane's mobile flower trucks, including the well-known Rosie, regularly appear at events and markets around the city, bringing blooms to unexpected places.
About Orchard Lane Flowers
Founded in 1996, Orchard Lane Flowers is a floral design studio and retail flower shop located in Columbus, Ohio. The shop is known for its seasonal, garden-style arrangements; floral design for weddings and events; and a robust schedule of floral events and workshops. Under the direction of owner and creative director Kasey Conyers, Orchard Lane continues to explore new ways to connect people with flowers - through design, teaching, and community engagement.
For workshop details or media inquiries, visit orchardlaneflowers or contact...
