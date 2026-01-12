Cahill Heating, Cooling, Electric, Plumbing & Sewer Appoints Andy Visconi As Director Of Plumbing And Sewer Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Cahill, a leading independent provider of heating, cooling, plumbing, and sewer services in the Chicago area, today announced the appointment of Andy Visconi as director of plumbing and sewer services.

Visconi brings nearly three decades of experience in the skilled trades, including more than 25 years in plumbing & sewer leadership. Throughout his career, he has coached, trained, and led service professionals across Chicago's North Shore and the greater Chicagoland region.

“After 27 years in this industry, I'm proud to join Cahill because they represent everything that I believe a great service company should be,” said Visconi.“Integrity, craftsmanship, teamwork, and a genuine commitment to exceptional customer service. This is the start of a new chapter-one where knowledge is shared and standards are elevated.”

The appointment supports Cahill's continued expansion of its plumbing and sewer services division, strengthening its team of industry experts and enhancing service offerings for homeowners throughout the North Shore, Western suburbs, and greater Chicagoland area.

“As we grow the plumbing and sewer division, our goal is to build something lasting-something bigger than any one person,” Visconi added.

Cahill now employs more than 75 professionals, with continued hiring underway.“Historically, Cahill was best known for heating and cooling,” said co-owner Brandon Delfino.“Today, with our expanded plumbing and sewer team, we're truly a full-service provider-from sump pumps and faucet replacements to advanced sewer relining.”

This growth enables Cahill to remain at the forefront of modern plumbing innovation, including smart and connected home technologies such as:

.Smart leak detection systems with mobile alerts

.Automatic water shut-off technology

.Touchless smart faucets, toilets, and showers

.Thermal imaging for leak detection

.Tankless water heaters with Wi-Fi connectivity

Cahill's technicians are trained in both emerging technologies and preventative service programs, including sump pump and sewer maintenance, proactive whole-home plumbing inspections, sewer video inspections delivered directly to mobile devices or email, and trenchless sewer relining.

“Many of the plumbing professionals I've worked with over the years have joined me at Cahill,” Visconi said.“Our entire team completes annual continuing education to maintain certification and stay current on new technologies, industry standards, and essential core skills.”

Cahill has also modernized its operations with technology-driven enhancements such as online scheduling, text message reminders, mobile payment options, and advanced dispatching systems-improving efficiency and customer communication.

Unlike companies with absentee or third-party management, Cahill's ownership remains actively involved.“Owners Brandon Delfino and Chris McNelly are hands-on and locally engaged,” Visconi said.“That leadership, combined with higher standards and a focus on relationships, is what drives our continued growth and our commitment to delivering 5-star customer service.”