MONTCLAIR BLUES HOCKEY CLUB JOINS ATLANTIC HOCKEY FEDERATION (AHF)

Bethesda, MD, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Atlantic Hockey Federation (AHF) today announced that Montclair Blues Hockey Club, a nonprofit youth hockey organization based in Montclair, New Jersey, will be joining the league for the 2026-27 season and beyond. The move expands developmental and competitive opportunities for Montclair teams and players across multiple age levels as part of AHF's national footprint league structure.

Montclair Hockey Club was established in 1963 and is a long-standing pillar of the New Jersey youth hockey community and puts a strong focus on developing each player's skill level, character, sportsmanship, and passion for the game. The leaders and coaches of Montclair Hockey Club have instilled teamwork and respect at the core of their club and with over 600 players of all ages and genders, Montclair is proud to further its tradition of offering high-quality skating and hockey programs to its families.

"This move reflects where Montclair Hockey Club is headed. The AHF provides a forward-looking league structure with a strong collection of clubs and competitive depth across all age levels,” said Montclair Hockey Club Hockey Director Corin Stortz.“For a program founded in 1963 and built on development, sportsmanship, and passion for the game, the AHF is a natural fit as we continue to raise the standard for our players and families."

AHF is a USA Hockey sanctioned Elite Tier II youth hockey league with a national footprint and more than 50 clubs, offering AA competition from 8U through 18U, with additional programming at select levels. The league's structure is designed to deliver a consistent competitive experience, support player development, and create meaningful pathways for athletes and programs that want to measure themselves against top organizations across the country.

“The AHF continues to grow alongside programs that are serious about long-term player development, and Montclair Hockey Club fits that vision well,” said Tony Zasowski, League Commissioner of the Atlantic Hockey Federation.“Their approach to teamwork and building competitive yet respectful teams reflect the values we admire in our clubs. We're excited to welcome them into the league and delivering them a positive season-long league experience that serves both players and families.”

About Montclair Hockey Club

Montclair Hockey Club is a nonprofit youth ice hockey club based in Montclair, New Jersey serving over 600 players across ages and gender. The Montclair Hockey Club endeavors to teach children that commitment, perseverance, and passion are what transforms dreams into goals realized and that how one conducts oneself is as important as achieving the goal itself. Our programs stress the development of skills and teamwork that will create a solid foundation for any hockey player. For more information, visit .

About Atlantic Hockey Federation (AHF)

The Atlantic Hockey Federation (AHF) is a USA Hockey–sanctioned Elite Tier II youth hockey league that facilitates competitive play across the United States. The league is comprised of more than 50 clubs and offers AA competition for age levels ranging from 8U through 18U, along with A and A/B programming at select age groups. AHF is distinguished by its structure, with founding organizations and clubs that collectively operate across the full youth and junior hockey spectrum, from Mite through Midget at the youth level and from Tier III junior hockey through Tier I junior hockey, including the USHL. Through its national footprint and competitive framework, AHF provides a structured environment focused on player development and advancement. For more information, visit .

