VRNS Class Action Notice: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Varonis Systems, Inc. Class Action

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company's projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, Varonis' optimistic reports of growth, cost cutting measures, and overall effectiveness of its sales team to continue to convince existing clientele to convert to the SaaS offering fell short of reality. In fact, Varonis was ill-equipped to continue its annual recurring revenue growth trajectory without maintaining a significantly high rate of quarterly conversion.

Plaintiff alleges that on October 28, 2025, defendants released third quarter results below prior projections and lowered their full-year guidance. On this news, the price of Varonis' common stock declined from $63.00 per share on October 28, 2025, to $32.34 per share on October 29, 2025, a decline of about 48.67% in the span of just a single day.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Varonis Systems, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by March 9, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

To be notified if a class action against Varonis Systems, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.