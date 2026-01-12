PERRIGO (PRGO) CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Perrigo Company Plc Investors Of The Upcoming January 16Th Deadline And Urges Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired Perrigo securities between February 27, 2023 and November 4, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Forunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Perrigo Company plc (“Perrigo” or the“Company”) (NYSE:PRGO) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Perrigo securities between February 27, 2023 and November 4, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until January 16, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the infant formula business acquired from Nestlé suffered from significant underinvestment in maintenance, operational improvements, and repairs; (2) that Perrigo needed to make substantial capital and operational expenditures above the Company's outwardly stated cost estimates to remediate the infant formula business; (3) that there were significant manufacturing deficiencies in the facility for the Company's infant formula business; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results, including earnings and cash flow, were overstated.

Plaintiff alleges that on November 5, 2025, Perrigo announced disappointing financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2025. The press release revealed that Perrigo had slashed its fiscal year 2025 outlook "due primarily to infant formula industry dynamics." The same day, Perrigo issued a press release, announcing the Company "is initiating a strategic review of its infant formula business." The press release revealed Perrigo is "reassessing the Company's previously announced investment in this business of $240 million" and that the infant formula business had become "less strategic." On this news, Perrigo's stock price fell $5.09, or 25.2%, to close at $15.10 per share on November 5, 2025.



Next Steps:

