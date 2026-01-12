San Jose Downtown Ice Rink Extends 29Th Season Through Super Bowl Weekend

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- San José, CA - Backed by new sponsorship from PG&E, Skate Under the Palms at Downtown Ice is extending its 29th season through Super Bowl weekend, offering fans, families, and visitors extra time to enjoy one of downtown San José's signature winter experiences during the biggest football event of the year. The extended schedule keeps the rink active as downtown welcomes increased visitors tied to the game and related festivities across the South Bay, while aligning with the city's broader SJ26 efforts to showcase San José as a premier destination for major sports and entertainment.​

This is the second time Downtown Ice has aligned its season with a Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium, recalling its special 2016 extension that helped keep downtown lively as football fans converged on the region. Over the years, the rink has also timed its operations to support other marquee sports moments, including San José's hosting of the Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships with Toyota sponsorship and collaborative activations around major events in the Bay Area, reinforcing the city's role in national-caliber sports programming.

The current extension, made possible through PG&E's support, reinforces that tradition by carrying the season beyond its typical end date and sustaining activity in the city center during a normally slower stretch on the calendar. It also provides additional opportunities for nearby restaurants, hotels, and cultural venues to benefit from increased foot traffic and cross-promotion tied to the Super Bowl, the city's festivities, and other winter events that are part of San José's 2026 programming.​

“With San José gearing up for concerts, block parties and celebrations around The Big Game, PG&E is honored to help Downtown Ice be part of the action,” said Stephanie Isaacson, Senior Director, Community Relations at PG&E and Executive Director of The PG&E Corporation Foundation.“Extending the rink's season means fans can pair the city's Big Party festivities with a unique skating experience just steps from other downtown events.”

Thanks are also extended to Mayor Matt Mahan and the San Jose Sports Authority for their support in the rink's extension, which aligns with the broader SJ26 vision to bring more world-class sports and entertainment experiences to the South Bay.

Updated hours, event details, and ticket information for the extended season through Super Bowl weekend are available at .

###

About San Jose Downtown Association (SJDA): The San Jose Downtown Association is a membership-based nonprofit organization created in 1986 to provide marketing, advocacy, public art, and clean and safe initiatives on behalf of 2,000+ member businesses and property owners in Downtown San José. SJDA's mission is to support the members' vision of a vibrant Downtown San José for everyone.