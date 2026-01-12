International Sports Press Association (AIPS) To Recognise Long-Serving Olympic Journalists During Special Ceremony In Milan

AIPS ( ) is set to honour journalists who have covered ten or more Olympic Games (winter + summer) at a special ceremony during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

This unique event, which celebrates longevity in Olympic journalism and dedication to the promotion of Olympic sports, will take place on 5 February.

Colleagues who have covered 10 or more Olympic Games (winter + summer) as accredited media representatives and will be present at Milano Cortina 2026 are requested to fill out the form below by 2 February

JOURNALISTS ON THE PODIUM FORM ( )

If you have any questions please send an email to .... Put“Journalists on the Podium + your name” in the object of the email.

In order to be bestowed the honor, a journalist must have covered the Olympic Games while working for a media organization as a reporter/freelance in the written press, a photographer or a TV/radio reporter. Journalists may provide proof of their coverage (accreditation badges, articles, photos, etc).

At the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, AIPS recognised more than 100 journalists who have covered 10 or more Olympic Games, both summer and winter.

The maiden edition of the AIPS Journalists on the Podium took place at the London 2012 Summer Olympics.

*Please note that Summer/Winter Youth Olympic Games shall not be considered.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Sports Press Association (AIPS).