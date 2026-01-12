Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Monday, January 12, 2026


2026-01-12 03:16:09
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's strongest Monday options: DJ Nexus at Espaço Unimed (19:00), the Teatro do Incêndio 30-year celebration (free, 19:00), Altemar Dutra Jr at Bar Brahma (21:00), and a late forró-and-vinyl dance night at Estúdio Lâmina (21:00), with Blue Note's Zé Bigode Orquestra (tomorrow) and Tuia's“Rock Rural” set (Wednesday) as clean, seated follow-ups.
Top Picks Tonight
Espaço Unimed - DJ Nexus (electronic)

  • Why picked: A big-room Monday that still feels like a weekend-best choice if you want scale, lights, and a late crowd without hunting for“what's open.”
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: Rua Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda
  • Website: Espaço Unimed - href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets/door info: Bandsintown ticket hub (DJ Nexus)

Teatro do Incêndio -“Baal – O Mito da Carne” (leitura) + roda de samba (free night)

  • Why picked: A uniquely São Paulo Monday-stage reading + open samba energy in the Bixiga, with a real neighborhood crowd and zero-ticket stress.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: Rua Treze de Maio, 48, Bela Vista/Bixiga
  • Info: Brechó Cabaret (listing) - href="" target="_blank" blogspo
  • Tickets/door info: Free entry; arrive early for space.

Bar Brahma (Salão Principal) - Altemar Dutra Jr (MPB/romantic classics + single launch)

  • Why picked: A classic“Centro” night-live vocals, sing-along repertoire, and the Bar Brahma atmosphere that still feels like São Paulo 's front room.
  • Start: House 19:00; show 21:00
  • Address: Av. São João, 677, República
  • Info: Só Pa Cultural (event details)
  • Tickets/door info: Total Acesso (ticketing)

Estúdio Lâmina - Forró dos Ratos convida DJ Sivas (forró pé-de-serra on vinyl)

  • Why picked: The best late option-dance-first, underground-leaning, and built for people who want their Monday to feel like a reset.
  • Start: 21:00 (dance class earlier in the evening is sometimes offered; confirm on the event page)
  • Address: Avenida São João, 108, Centro Histórico (near São Bento)
  • Info: VibeIndex listing
  • Tickets/door info: Sympla (tickets)


Also notable
Blue Note São Paulo - Zé Bigode Orquestra (tomorrow, Tuesday)

  • Start: 22:30
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 (2o andar)
  • Info: bluenotesp/shows

Blue Note São Paulo - Tuia“25 anos: clássicos do rock rural” (Wednesday)

  • Start: 22:30 (check session time on the show page)
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073
  • Info: bluenotesp/shows

Suggested route

  • Route A (Centro, culture-to-music): 18:45 arrive Bixiga → 19:00 Teatro do Incêndio (free reading + samba) → 20:30 quick rideshare to República → 21:00 Altemar Dutra Jr at Bar Brahma.
  • Route B (dance + late energy): 19:00 head to Centro for an early bite → 21:00 Forró dos Ratos at Estúdio Lâmina → optional early start in Barra Funda for DJ Nexus if you're prioritizing a big-room show.

Getting around & quick tips

  • Centro venues are easiest to chain on Mondays; keep cross-city switches (Centro ↔ Barra Funda) to one move max.
  • Bring ID and keep ticket QR codes saved offline (screenshots) for faster entry.
  • Pick one anchor (show OR dance OR DJ) to avoid losing the night to traffic.
  • If you're out late in Centro/Bixiga, use well-lit pickup points and rideshare for door-to-door.

Note: Listings compiled for Monday, January 12, 2026 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the official event/ticket page for last-minute changes.

