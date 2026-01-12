São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Monday, January 12, 2026

403
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Monday, January 12, 2026
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's strongest Monday options: DJ Nexus at Espaço Unimed (19:00), the Teatro do Incêndio 30-year celebration (free, 19:00), Altemar Dutra Jr at Bar Brahma (21:00), and a late forró-and-vinyl dance night at Estúdio Lâmina (21:00), with Blue Note's Zé Bigode Orquestra (tomorrow) and Tuia's“Rock Rural” set (Wednesday) as clean, seated follow-ups.
Top Picks Tonight
Espaço Unimed - DJ Nexus (electronic)
Why picked: A big-room Monday that still feels like a weekend-best choice if you want scale, lights, and a late crowd without hunting for“what's open.”
Start: 19:00
Address: Rua Tagipuru, 795, Barra Funda
Website: Espaço Unimed - href="" target="_blank" co
Tickets/door info: Bandsintown ticket hub (DJ Nexus)
Teatro do Incêndio -“Baal – O Mito da Carne” (leitura) + roda de samba (free night)
Why picked: A uniquely São Paulo Monday-stage reading + open samba energy in the Bixiga, with a real neighborhood crowd and zero-ticket stress.
Start: 19:00
Address: Rua Treze de Maio, 48, Bela Vista/Bixiga
Info: Brechó Cabaret (listing) - href="" target="_blank" blogspo
Tickets/door info: Free entry; arrive early for space.
Bar Brahma (Salão Principal) - Altemar Dutra Jr (MPB/romantic classics + single launch)
Why picked: A classic“Centro” night-live vocals, sing-along repertoire, and the Bar Brahma atmosphere that still feels like São Paulo 's front room.
Start: House 19:00; show 21:00
Address: Av. São João, 677, República
Info: Só Pa Cultural (event details)
Tickets/door info: Total Acesso (ticketing)
Estúdio Lâmina - Forró dos Ratos convida DJ Sivas (forró pé-de-serra on vinyl)
Why picked: The best late option-dance-first, underground-leaning, and built for people who want their Monday to feel like a reset.
Start: 21:00 (dance class earlier in the evening is sometimes offered; confirm on the event page)
Address: Avenida São João, 108, Centro Histórico (near São Bento)
Info: VibeIndex listing
Tickets/door info: Sympla (tickets)
Also notable
Blue Note São Paulo - Zé Bigode Orquestra (tomorrow, Tuesday)
Start: 22:30
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 (2o andar)
Info: bluenotesp/shows
Blue Note São Paulo - Tuia“25 anos: clássicos do rock rural” (Wednesday)
Start: 22:30 (check session time on the show page)
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073
Info: bluenotesp/shows
Suggested route
Route A (Centro, culture-to-music): 18:45 arrive Bixiga → 19:00 Teatro do Incêndio (free reading + samba) → 20:30 quick rideshare to República → 21:00 Altemar Dutra Jr at Bar Brahma.
Route B (dance + late energy): 19:00 head to Centro for an early bite → 21:00 Forró dos Ratos at Estúdio Lâmina → optional early start in Barra Funda for DJ Nexus if you're prioritizing a big-room show.
Getting around & quick tips
Centro venues are easiest to chain on Mondays; keep cross-city switches (Centro ↔ Barra Funda) to one move max.
Bring ID and keep ticket QR codes saved offline (screenshots) for faster entry.
Pick one anchor (show OR dance OR DJ) to avoid losing the night to traffic.
If you're out late in Centro/Bixiga, use well-lit pickup points and rideshare for door-to-door.
Note: Listings compiled for Monday, January 12, 2026 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the official event/ticket page for last-minute changes.
