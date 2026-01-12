403
Gol's Go-Private Plan Triggers A Share Spike And A Fresh Test For Minority Rights
Key Points
Gol's GOLL54 preferred-share lot surged more than 50% after an independent appraisal set a reference value for a go-private tender offer.
The disclosed figure is R$10.13 ($2) per lot of 1,000 preferred shares, and the company says the tender offer notice should come“in the coming weeks.”
The move would take Gol out of B3's Level 2 governance segment, sharpening the spotlight on pricing fairness, liquidity, and shareholder protections.
Gol investors got a jolt of clarity-and volatility-when the airline disclosed a valuation report meant to anchor its planned delisting.
In Monday trading on January 12, 2026, the GOLL54 lot (a bundle of 1,000 preferred shares) climbed roughly 55% to around R$9.70 ($2), as the market rushed to reprice the stock toward the newly published reference figure.
The trigger was an appraisal prepared by Apsis Consultoria and released after Friday's market close. The report indicated an economic value of R$10.13 ($2) per lot of 1,000 preferred shares, based on a discounted cash-flow approach.
Gol has been careful to frame the appraisal as a reference for the offer, not a guarantee of the final price minorities will actually receive-an important distinction in Brazil's tender-offer mechanics, where the notice (the edital) and its terms determine what is binding.
That edital, Gol said, should be published“in the coming weeks.” The offer is expected to be launched by Gol Investment Brasil (GIB) as part of a broader corporate reorganization and merger structure previously outlined by the company.
The endgame is straightforward: close the company's capital, pull Gol off the public market, and exit B3's Level 2 governance segment.
Gol's tender offer confuses shareholders
For smaller shareholders, the numbers matter-but so does the fine print. Because GOLL54 trades in 1,000-share lots, casual readers can misinterpret“R$10.13” as a per-share price, when it is roughly one centavo per share.
Thin liquidity and a small free float can amplify moves when a new benchmark appears, helping explain the outsized intraday surge.
One clause adds another layer of uncertainty: Gol has signaled it may cancel the tender offer if the total payout reaches at least R$47.25 million ($9 million), a reminder that the transaction's scale-and feasibility-still depends on how many minorities choose to tender.
Online commentary largely echoed the same essentials: the R$10.13 reference, the timetable for the edital, and the implications of leaving Level 2. The real market verdict will come when the final offer price and conditions are published.
