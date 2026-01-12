Alldomains Launches On Solana - Onboarding The Internet's Largest Namespace Into Web3

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City, United States, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the successful launch of on Solana in 2024, AllDomains is now expanding its hybrid domain architecture with the introduction of on-chain - bringing the world's most recognisable Web2 TLD into a Web3-enabled environment.





This next step transforms into a fully interoperable identity primitive, combining:



Web2 nameserver compatibility (ICANN-rooted, globally resolvable domains)

Web3 ownership, portability, and programmability Solana's fast, affordable, and composable infrastructure

The result is the first at-scale bridge between the internet's dominant namespace and the next generation of on-chain identity.

Why This Is Huge for the Future of Domains in Web3

.com is the largest digital namespace on Earth



Over 160M domains exist today. No Web3 TLD even comes close. By bringing on-chain, AllDomains is not creating a new niche - it's onboarding the original Internet RWA and a secondary market with $2 billion in annual trade.

This positions AllDomains as the first project capable of introducing millions of users to on-chain identity without requiring them to“switch” to Web3 domains.

Why Domain Owners Should Bring Their On-Chain

For existing owners, bringing a domain on-chain unlocks new functionality without disrupting anything that already works. Websites, DNS, hosting, and email remain unchanged, while ownership gains a secure, verifiable on-chain layer on Solana. This enables instant transfers, transparent ownership records, and access to global marketplaces-eliminating the delays, escrow costs, and friction associated with traditional domain transactions. Beyond trading, on-chain domains can also function as portable digital identities, supporting wallet-based login, payments, and profile discovery across modern applications. The result is a future-proof upgrade to a domain owners already trust, not a replacement.

“AllDomains has consistently shipped product and pushed Web3 domains forward,” said Tom Osborne, Head of Marketing at AllDomains. “We're excited to introduce into our existing hybrid infrastructure, which has already been adopted and supported by the Solana community. With this addition, we're expanding into one of the most established and valuable digital asset classes in the world - bringing domains onto the new internet.”

Summary

AllDomains' launch of on Solana is a watershed moment for Web3 identity:



The world's most valuable namespace

Fully interoperable across Web2 and Web3

Backed by Solana's performance and composability Usable by businesses, developers, creators, and everyday users

This is not just another TLD launch - it's the unification of the internet's largest naming system with the next generation of digital identity.

It is the biggest Web3 domain milestone to date.

About AllDomains

AllDomains is one of the most advanced and widely adopted domain and identity platforms in Web3, already partnered with some of the ecosystem's biggest brands, powering Solana Mobile 's Seeker IDs and delivering TLD partnerships with leading communities such as BONK, MonkeDAO, SuperTeam, and many more. Beyond scale, AllDomains continues to push the domain space forward through constant innovation, pioneering hybrid Web2/Web3 TLDs with on-chain .id and now .com, expanding domain utility beyond crypto-native namespaces. The protocol today supports all major SVM blockchains and has recently deployed EVM capabilities, positioning AllDomains as a truly cross-ecosystem identity layer bridging traditional internet domains with next-generation on-chain ownership and programmability.

