Cold Wave Bites Gurgaon: IMD Predicts More Foggy Mornings, Low Temperatures After Mercury Plunged To 0.6°C

MENAFN - Live Mint) Temperatures in Haryana's Gurgaon hit a new low, dropping to 0.6 degree Celsius in the morning on Monday, 12 January, as the cold wave continued to grip North India. As per India Meteorological Department's forecast– Gurgaon is set to experience temperatures in the range of 4 °C-6°C.

IMD weather forecast for Gurgaon

The IMD has predicted foggy mornings and partly cloudy skies for Gurgaon over the upcoming days.

Here's a glimpse:

IMD's forecast for Gurgaon comes amid the cold wave alert that is in place for the city.

Cold wave conditions to continue?

IMD officials said that cold wave and dense fog conditions are expected to persist in Gurgaon.

“Before this, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.8°C on January 3. Meanwhile, we observed a significant drop in temperatures in the district compared to Sunday by nearly 3.5 degrees. The cold wave and dense fog weather conditions are likely to continue in Gurugram until Tuesday,” Hindustan Times quoted an IMD official as saying.

Gurgaon sees repeated dips in temperature

As per the official bulletin issued by the Chandigarh office of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature recorded in Gurgaon stood at 0.6 degrees Celsius on Monday morning.

As per IMD data, Gurugram had registered a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 10 January – followed by 4.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 11 January, reported HT.

Meanwhile, Delhi also witnessed biting cold, with the minimum temperature dropping to three degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road on Monday, a day after Ayanagar recorded a low of 2.9 degrees Celsius.