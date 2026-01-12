Germany Allows Visa-Free Transit For Indians

Germany announced visa-free airport transit for Indian passport holders during Chancellor Friedrich Merz's first India visit, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcoming the move.

The announcement on Germany's revised visa policy came during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's first visit to India on January 12, 2026. According to India's Press Information Bureau, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Merz for approving visa-free transit for Indian passport holders, a move expected to ease travel and strengthen people-to-people ties.

Germany has introduced a visa-free transit facility for Indian citizens, easing travel for passengers passing through German airports en route to other destinations.

The announcement came alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to leading German universities to establish campuses in India, deepening bilateral cooperation in education and mobility.

The visa-free transit measure is expected to benefit Indian travelers using Germany as a key European hub, reducing paperwork and transit-related delays.

Indian officials said the move reflects growing trust and people-to-people engagement between India and Germany, particularly in business, education, and technology exchanges.

India and Germany have steadily expanded cooperation in recent years, with trade volumes rising and joint initiatives launched in clean energy, manufacturing, and digital innovation.

Germany has emerged as a preferred destination for Indian students, hosting tens of thousands enrolled in engineering, science, and technology programs across its universities.

The invitation to German universities aligns with India's National Education Policy, which encourages top global institutions to open campuses and collaborate with Indian counterparts.

Experts say such partnerships could enhance research, skill development, and academic exchange while positioning India as a regional education hub.

The twin moves on visa facilitation and education cooperation are seen as strengthening strategic ties and supporting greater mobility between the two countries in the coming years.

