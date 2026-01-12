Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


2026-01-12 03:13:02
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:27 AM EST - Doseology Sciences Inc: Today announced a strategic partnership with McKinney Regulatory Science Advisors, a premier FDA regulatory consulting firm specializing in nicotine and reduced-risk consumer products, to spearhead its regulatory submission strategy and solidify its commitment to scientific leadership in the oral pouch technology space. Doseology Sciences Inc shares C are trading unchanged at $0.70.

Full Press Release:

Baystreet.ca

