Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kits Eyecare Ltd.

Kits Eyecare Ltd.


2026-01-12 03:13:02
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:59 AM EST - Kits Eyecare Ltd.: Today announces the appointment of Angela (Scardillo) MacInnis as Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 6. Kits Eyecare Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.40 at $20.90.

MENAFN12012026000212011056ID1110589107



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search