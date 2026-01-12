403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kits Eyecare Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:59 AM EST - Kits Eyecare Ltd.: Today announces the appointment of Angela (Scardillo) MacInnis as Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 6. Kits Eyecare Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.40 at $20.90.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment