Canoe, Endeavour, Aftermath At 52-Week Highs
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Aftermath Silver Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.165. Aftermath announced last week it has completed the acquisition of the Berenguela silver-copper-manganese project
Barrick Mining Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $68.67. Monday, the headline was“Gold skies to new all-time high as Federal Reserve threat rattles markets.”
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $275.71. Last Friday, Agnico Eagle rose 2.5% on volume of 1,462,175 shares
Alphamin Resources Corp. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.31. Last Monday, Alphamin announced that Paul Baloyi has resigned as a director of the Company effective January 31, 2026
Altius Minerals Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $45.10. Last week, Altius updated its Project Generation business activities and its public junior equities portfolio. The market value of equities in the portfolio at December 31, 2025 was $49.3 million, compared to $44.0 million at September 30, 2025. Net portfolio investment of approximately $1.3 million was completed during the quarter.
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.33. Arizona Sonoran announced it had been granted the Dust Permit from the Pinal County Air Quality Division and based on the Pre-Feasibility Study issued in November 2025.
Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.31. Last week, Amerigo said its Board of Directors declared a performance dividend in the amount of Cdn$0.05 per share, payable on January 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of December 17, 2025.
Centerra Gold Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $22.13. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Friday February 20, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Canada Nickel Company Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.82. Canada Nickel announced an updated mineral resource estimate for its 100% owned Reid Nickel Sulphide Project located near Timmins, Ontario. Measured & Indicated Resource: Increased 46% to 2.1 million tonnes contained nickel (0.87 billion tonnes @ 0.23% Ni), including a higher-grade domain of 0.77 billion tonnes @ 0.25% Ni.
Diversified Royalty Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $3.91. Diversified Royalty has approved a cash dividend of $0.02375 per common share for the period of January 1, 2026 to January 31, 2026, which is equal to $0.285 per common share on an annualized basis.
DPM Metals Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $47.46. DPM has filed a technical report for its Coka Rakita gold project in Serbia
New Earth Resources Corp. (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of 86 cents. Late last week, New Earth outlined its planned exploration program for the SL Project, a property prospective for rare earth elements in the Strange Lake area of Quebec.
Endurance Gold Corporation (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 39 cents. Late last week, Endurance announced, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation, it has engaged Generation IACP Inc. to provide market making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.
Endeavour Silver Corp. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.67. Late last week, the company announced the production of 6,486,661 oz of silver and 37,164 oz of gold in 2025.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Trust Units EIT) Hit a new 52-Week High of $16.12. Early last week, Canoe announces the January 2026 monthly distribution of $0.10 per unit. Unitholders of record on January 22, 2026, will receive distributions payable on February 13, 2026.
