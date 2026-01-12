403
Markets Keep Streak Going
Canada's main stock index rose to a fresh high on Monday, lifted largely by gold miners, as a Trump administration probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell raised concerns over the central bank's independence and fueled safe-haven demand for precious metals.
The TSX acquired 220.93 points to pause for lunch Monday at 32,833.86.
The Canadian dollar claimed 0.22 cents to 72.09 cents U.S.
Powell said on Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration had threatened to indict him over his comments to Congress about a building renovation project.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange leaped 30.63 points, or 2.9%, to 1,082.81.
All but two of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher midday, with gold towering 4.2%, materials hiking 3.3%, and information technology, up 0.8%.
The two laggards proved to be utilities and financials, each down 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks rallied off their session lows with the S&P 500 now little changed as investors shook off the Department of Justice opening a criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The Dow Jones Industrials docked 77.63 points to 49,426.44, helped by gains in Walmart and some technology stocks.
The much-broader index poked up 7.57 points to 6,973.85
The NASDAQ recovered 81.35 points to 23,752.70.
Trump's call to cap credit card rates for one year at 10% was also causing some market indigestion to start the week. Critics fear Trump's plan to aid affordability would backfire and restrict lending, hurting consumers - along with bank profitability.
Bank stocks led the losses in early trading with Citigroup down 3%. JPMorgan and Bank of America were off by more than 1%. Capital One shares slid 6%.
Powell confirmed in an unusual direct video statement Sunday evening that federal prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation related to his Senate Banking Committee testimony on the renovation of Fed office buildings.
Powell said the investigation was another attempt by Trump to influence the central bank's monetary policy and he would not bow to the pressure. His term as chair is up in May.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury dipped slightly, raising yields to 4.18%, from Friday's 4.17%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gave up 16 cents to $58.96 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices skyrocketed $125.40 to $4,626.30.
