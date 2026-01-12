MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New Media Film Festival(R) Strengthens Transparency with Verified Creator Reviews as 2026 Submissions Open

The enhanced review framework includes authenticated feedback from real participants, confirmed festival credentials, and leadership identity verification. These measures provide filmmakers with clearer, more reliable insight into the festival's operations, history, and community impact. A dedicated page now highlights verified testimonials and creator experiences. .

“Trust is everything for emerging creators, and New Media Film Festival® continues to lead by example,” said Rich Gentilcore, CEO of Mongo Media Solutions.“Their verified data initiative gives filmmakers confidence that their work is being evaluated in a fair, authentic, and future‐focused environment. It's the kind of transparency the industry needs more of.”

Submissions are now open across 25 categories including Animation, AR/AI/Tech, Documentary, Feature Films, Shorts, Music, Scripts, Podcasts, VR/360, Web Series, and more. Creators can submit through the festival's official website

ABOUT NEW MEDIA FILM FESTIVAL®

Founded in 2009, New Media Film Festival® celebrates global storytellers who push the boundaries of creativity and technology. Described by the Los Angeles Times as presenting "stories that exemplify the power of the cinematic arts to inspire and transform," the festival showcases work across 25 categories including AI, AR, VR, Web Series, Animation, Documentary, and more. Its mission is to champion new formats, new platforms, and new ways of experiencing content while maintaining a creator-first, transparent, and future-focused approach. With a long history of industry recognition and a commitment to innovation, New Media Film Festival® continues to shape the evolving landscape of entertainment and support artists at every stage of their journey.

