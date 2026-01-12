MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) RAMMP Expands Beyond Tourism as Company Achieves Significant Growth Milestone

Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - RAMMP, the experience-led growth platform founded by Dr. Anna Harrison, has surpassed 200 active customers, marking a significant growth milestone and signalling accelerating adoption beyond its original tourism focus into insurance, professional services and other trust-critical B2B sectors.







Initially embraced by tourism operators seeking to lift conversion without increasing advertising spend, RAMMP is now gaining traction in industries where purchasing decisions are high-risk and credibility is essential. RAMMP's focus on diagnosing and repairing trust breakdowns is resonating with organisations facing longer decision cycles and heightened scrutiny.

"Most organisations don't have a demand problem," said Dr. Harrison. "They have a trust visibility problem. RAMMP exists to show them where belief breaks and how to fix it."

The platform's expansion reflects a broader shift away from isolated optimisation tactics toward systemic performance improvement. Industry bodies and platform partners are increasingly using RAMMP's diagnostics to benchmark trust maturity across member organisations, creating a shared framework for understanding credibility, conversion and buyer confidence at a sector level.

To date, more than 1,000 diagnostics have been conducted across tourism, insurance, professional services and regulated B2B environments. This growing applied dataset is providing new insight into how trust signals influence decision-making at scale and why similar failure patterns recur within the same industries.

"The same trust failures repeat across organisations inside the same sector," Dr. Harrison said. "Once you can see that pattern, improvement stops being guesswork."

Tourism remains RAMMP's strongest vertical, but adoption has expanded steadily into insurance, engineering, infrastructure and professional services, which are industries defined by complexity, regulatory oversight and perceived risk. Across these sectors, organisations report clearer decision pathways, stronger buyer confidence and measurable conversion uplift without increases in traffic volume or media investment.

Looking ahead, RAMMP is preparing to release a major new version of its platform in March 2026. Developed in partnership with experience design studio Symplicit, the update builds on the original diagnostic interfaces that received Australian Design Awards for their contribution to applied design in complex decision environments. The forthcoming release explores new models of human-AI collaboration, positioning artificial intelligence as a support for judgement rather than a replacement for it, particularly in high-stakes, trust-dependent contexts.

"Symplicit helped us make the next phase of human and AI interaction tangible," Dr. Harrison said. "This release will challenge long-held assumptions about UX design in complex environments."

Architected for global scale, RAMMP enables deployment across large customer bases and industry ecosystems while maintaining signal clarity. The company, led by a female technical founder and founding team, has attracted international attention for its work at the intersection of psychology, experience design and revenue performance, with recognition including coverage in Forbes, inclusion in Queensland's Hottest Startups, and acknowledgement among emerging AI technologies.

Notably, RAMMP's growth has been achieved without a traditional sales team, driven instead by referrals, partnerships and inbound demand from organisations seeking structural improvement rather than surface-level optimisation.

"We're building infrastructure for trust, and that takes patience,” Dr. Harrison said.

With growing inbound interest from industry bodies and platform partners across Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom, RAMMP is now focused on expanding access to its diagnostics at scale. The company's aim is to enable entire sectors to improve performance collectively, rather than producing isolated winners.

As automation accelerates sameness across markets, RAMMP's position is clear: trust is emerging as the final competitive advantage and it must be measurable.

About RAMMP

RAMMP is an experience-led growth platform that helps organisations identify and repair trust breakdowns across digital and service journeys. Founded by Dr. Anna Harrison, RAMMP combines psychology, experience design and applied AI to diagnose why conversion fails in high-stakes environments and provide clear pathways for improvement. Designed for industries where credibility is critical, RAMMP enables measurable performance uplift without increased media spend or traffic volume.

