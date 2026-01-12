Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - December 2025


2026-01-12 03:11:38
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for December 2025.

TSX welcomed 84 new issuers in December 2025, compared with 15 in the previous month and seven in December 2024. The new listings were 78 Canadian Depositary Receipts, two exchange traded funds, one industrial products company, and three mining companies. Total financings raised in December 2025 decreased 29% compared to the previous month, but were up 151% compared to December 2024. The total number of financings in December 2025 was 37, compared with 43 the previous month and 26 in December 2024.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: .

There were two new issuers on TSXV in December 2025, compared with three in the previous month and two in December 2024. The new listings were one mining company and one technology company. Total financings raised in December 2025 decreased 14% compared to the previous month, but were up 222% compared to December 2024. There were 123 financings in December 2025, compared with 153 in the previous month and 120 in December 2024.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for December 2025 can be viewed at .

Toronto Stock Exchange


 December 2025 November 2025 December 2024
Issuers Listed 2,091 2,019 1,824
New Issuers Listed 84 15 7
IPOs 2 13 4
Graduates from TSXV 2 1 0
Issues Listed 2,741 2,683 2,464
IPO Financings Raised $3,000,020 $14,888,218 $27,040,000
Secondary Financings Raised $1,861,376,147 $3,194,914,885 $1,144,339,241
Supplemental Financings Raised $1,135,698,176 $1,038,639,000 $25,812,306
Total Financings Raised $3,000,074,343 $4,248,442,103 $1,197,191,547
Total Number of Financings 37 43 26
Market Cap Listed Issues $6,284,814,021,769 $6,214,775,374,204 $4,904,463,906,025

Year-to-date Statistics


 2025 2024 % change
New Issuers Listed 375 148 +153.4
IPOs 257 131 +96.2
Graduates from TSXV 11 9 +22.2
IPO Financings Raised $2,525,244,486 $1,349,162,470 +87.2
Secondary Financings Raised $14,536,556,469 $12,826,982,105 +13.3
Supplemental Financings Raised $6,195,748,384 $1,975,084,450 +213.7
Total Financings Raised $23,257,549,339 $16,151,229,025 +44.0
Total Number of Financings 587 420 +39.8
Market Cap Listed Issues $6,284,814,021,769 $4,904,463,906,025 +28.1

TSX Venture Exchange **


 December 2025 November 2025 December 2024
Issuers Listed 1,739 1,781 1,833
New Issuers Listed 2 3 2
IPOs 0 1 0
Graduates to TSX 2 1 0
Issues Listed 1,799 1,842 1,904
IPO Financings Raised $0 $750,000 $0
Secondary Financings Raised (1) $94,921,367 $442,073,816 $65,406,542
Supplemental Financings Raised $1,474,603,140 $1,383,810,942 $422,559,650
Total Financings Raised $1,569,524,507 $1,826,634,758 $487,966,192
Total Number of Financings 123 153 120
Market Cap Listed Issues $142,029,732,228 $134,025,734,488 $88,810,444,019

Year-to-date Statistics


 2025 2024 % Change
New Issuers Listed 38 48 -20.8
IPOs 11 12 -8.3
Graduates to TSX 11 9 +22.2
IPO Financings Raised $18,189,685 $10,587,540 +71.8
Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,840,810,283 $1,045,832,659 +76.0
Supplemental Financings Raised $8,234,771,249 $3,646,007,306 +125.9
Total Financings Raised $10,093,771,217 $4,702,427,505 +114.7
Total Number of Financings 1,359 1,182 +15.0
Market Cap Listed Issues $142,029,732,228 $88,810,444,019 +59.9

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during December 2025:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol
3M CDR (CAD Hedged) MMMM
Abbott Labs CDR (CAD Hedged) ABT
AbbVie CDR (CAD Hedged) ABBV
Adobe CDR (CAD Hedged) ADBE
Airbnb CDR (CAD Hedged) ABNB
American Express CDR (CAD Hedged) AXP
Amgen CDR (CAD Hedged) AMGN
Applied Materials CDR (CAD Hedged) AMAT
Arista Networks CDR (CAD Hedged) ANET
AutoZone CDR (CAD Hedged) AZO
Bank of America CDR (CAD Hedged) BOFA
BlackRock CDR (CAD Hedged) BLK
Blackstone CDR (CAD Hedged) BX
Boeing CDR (CAD Hedged) BA
Booking CDR (CAD Hedged) BKNG
Broadcom CDR (CAD Hedged) AVGO
Caterpillar CDR (CAD Hedged) CATR
Charles Schwab CDR (CAD Hedged) SCHW
Chevron CDR (CAD Hedged) CHEV
Chipotle CDR (CAD Hedged) CMGS
Citigroup CDR (CAD Hedged) CITI
Constellation Brands CDR (CAD Hedged) STZ
CrowdStrike CDR (CAD Hedged) CRWD
CVS Health CDR (CAD Hedged) CVS
Deere CDR (CAD Hedged) DEER
Eli Lilly CDR (CAD Hedged) LLY
Evolve Big Six Canadian Banks UltraYield Index ETF SIXY
Exxon Mobil CDR (CAD Hedged) XOM
Fiserv CDR (CAD Hedged) FI
Ford CDR (CAD Hedged) F
GE Aerospace CDR (CAD Hedged) GE
GE Vernova CDR (CAD Hedged) GEV
Gilead Sciences CDR (CAD Hedged) GILD
Global X Copper Producer Equity Covered Call ETF CPCC
Goldman Sachs CDR (CAD Hedged) GS
Greenland Resources Inc. MOLY
Home Depot CDR (CAD Hedged) HD
Honeywell CDR (CAD Hedged) HON
IBM CDR (CAD Hedged) IBM
Intel CDR (CAD Hedged) INTC
Intuitive Surgical CDR (CAD Hedged) ISRG
Johnson & Johnson CDR (CAD Hedged) JNJ
JPMorgan CDR (CAD Hedged) JPM
KKR CDR (CAD Hedged) KKR
lululemon CDR (CAD Hedged) LULU
Mastercard CDR (CAD Hedged) MA
McDonald's CDR (CAD Hedged) MCDS
Merck CDR (CAD Hedged) MRK
Micron CDR (CAD Hedged) MU
Morgan Stanley CDR (CAD Hedged) MS
Netflix CDR (CAD Hedged) NFLX
NextEra Energy CDR (CAD Hedged) NEE
NIKE CDR (CAD Hedged) NKE
Occidental Petroleum CDR (CAD Hedged) OXY
Oracle CDR (CAD Hedged) ORAC
Palantir CDR (CAD Hedged) PLTR
Palo Alto Networks CDR (CAD Hedged) PANW
PayPal CDR (CAD Hedged) PYPL
Pepsi CDR (CAD Hedged) PEP
Pfizer CDR (CAD Hedged) PFE
Procter & Gamble CDR (CAD Hedged) PG
Qualcomm CDR (CAD Hedged) QCOM
RTX CDR (CAD Hedged) RTX
S&P Global CDR (CAD Hedged) SPGI
Salesforce CDR (CAD Hedged) CRM
ServiceNow CDR (CAD Hedged) NOWS
Snowline Gold Corp. SGD
Starbucks CDR (CAD Hedged) SBUX
STRACON Group Holding Inc. STG
Supermicro CDR (CAD Hedged) SMCI
Texas Instruments CDR (CAD Hedged) TXN
Thermo Fisher CDR (CAD Hedged) TMO
TJX CDR (CAD Hedged) TJX
Uber CDR (CAD Hedged) UBER
Union Pacific CDR (CAD Hedged) UNP
UnitedHealth CDR (CAD Hedged) UNH
UPS CDR (CAD Hedged) UPS
Verizon CDR (CAD Hedged) VZ
Versamet Royalties Corporation VMET
Visa CDR (CAD Hedged) VISA
Walmart CDR (CAD Hedged) WMT
Walt Disney CDR (CAD Hedged) DIS
Waste Management CDR (CAD Hedged) WAST
Wells Fargo CDR (CAD Hedged) WFCS

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol
Lunr Royalties Corp. LUNR
Paragon Advanced Labs Inc. PALS

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit . Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

For more information please contact:

Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
...



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: TMX Group Limited

Newsfile Corp

