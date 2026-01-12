TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - December 2025
|December 2025
|November 2025
|December 2024
|Issuers Listed
|2,091
|2,019
|1,824
|New Issuers Listed
|84
|15
|7
|IPOs
|2
|13
|4
|Graduates from TSXV
|2
|1
|0
|Issues Listed
|2,741
|2,683
|2,464
|IPO Financings Raised
|$3,000,020
|$14,888,218
|$27,040,000
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$1,861,376,147
|$3,194,914,885
|$1,144,339,241
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$1,135,698,176
|$1,038,639,000
|$25,812,306
|Total Financings Raised
|$3,000,074,343
|$4,248,442,103
|$1,197,191,547
|Total Number of Financings
|37
|43
|26
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,284,814,021,769
|$6,214,775,374,204
|$4,904,463,906,025
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2025
|2024
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|375
|148
|+153.4
|IPOs
|257
|131
|+96.2
|Graduates from TSXV
|11
|9
|+22.2
|IPO Financings Raised
|$2,525,244,486
|$1,349,162,470
|+87.2
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$14,536,556,469
|$12,826,982,105
|+13.3
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$6,195,748,384
|$1,975,084,450
|+213.7
|Total Financings Raised
|$23,257,549,339
|$16,151,229,025
|+44.0
|Total Number of Financings
|587
|420
|+39.8
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,284,814,021,769
|$4,904,463,906,025
|+28.1
TSX Venture Exchange **
|
|December 2025
|November 2025
|December 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,739
|1,781
|1,833
|New Issuers Listed
|2
|3
|2
|IPOs
|0
|1
|0
|Graduates to TSX
|2
|1
|0
|Issues Listed
|1,799
|1,842
|1,904
|IPO Financings Raised
|$0
|$750,000
|$0
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$94,921,367
|$442,073,816
|$65,406,542
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$1,474,603,140
|$1,383,810,942
|$422,559,650
|Total Financings Raised
|$1,569,524,507
|$1,826,634,758
|$487,966,192
|Total Number of Financings
|123
|153
|120
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$142,029,732,228
|$134,025,734,488
|$88,810,444,019
Year-to-date Statistics
|
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|38
|48
|-20.8
|IPOs
|11
|12
|-8.3
|Graduates to TSX
|11
|9
|+22.2
|IPO Financings Raised
|$18,189,685
|$10,587,540
|+71.8
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$1,840,810,283
|$1,045,832,659
|+76.0
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$8,234,771,249
|$3,646,007,306
|+125.9
|Total Financings Raised
|$10,093,771,217
|$4,702,427,505
|+114.7
|Total Number of Financings
|1,359
|1,182
|+15.0
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$142,029,732,228
|$88,810,444,019
|+59.9
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during December 2025:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|3M CDR (CAD Hedged)
|MMMM
|Abbott Labs CDR (CAD Hedged)
|ABT
|AbbVie CDR (CAD Hedged)
|ABBV
|Adobe CDR (CAD Hedged)
|ADBE
|Airbnb CDR (CAD Hedged)
|ABNB
|American Express CDR (CAD Hedged)
|AXP
|Amgen CDR (CAD Hedged)
|AMGN
|Applied Materials CDR (CAD Hedged)
|AMAT
|Arista Networks CDR (CAD Hedged)
|ANET
|AutoZone CDR (CAD Hedged)
|AZO
|Bank of America CDR (CAD Hedged)
|BOFA
|BlackRock CDR (CAD Hedged)
|BLK
|Blackstone CDR (CAD Hedged)
|BX
|Boeing CDR (CAD Hedged)
|BA
|Booking CDR (CAD Hedged)
|BKNG
|Broadcom CDR (CAD Hedged)
|AVGO
|Caterpillar CDR (CAD Hedged)
|CATR
|Charles Schwab CDR (CAD Hedged)
|SCHW
|Chevron CDR (CAD Hedged)
|CHEV
|Chipotle CDR (CAD Hedged)
|CMGS
|Citigroup CDR (CAD Hedged)
|CITI
|Constellation Brands CDR (CAD Hedged)
|STZ
|CrowdStrike CDR (CAD Hedged)
|CRWD
|CVS Health CDR (CAD Hedged)
|CVS
|Deere CDR (CAD Hedged)
|DEER
|Eli Lilly CDR (CAD Hedged)
|LLY
|Evolve Big Six Canadian Banks UltraYield Index ETF
|SIXY
|Exxon Mobil CDR (CAD Hedged)
|XOM
|Fiserv CDR (CAD Hedged)
|FI
|Ford CDR (CAD Hedged)
|F
|GE Aerospace CDR (CAD Hedged)
|GE
|GE Vernova CDR (CAD Hedged)
|GEV
|Gilead Sciences CDR (CAD Hedged)
|GILD
|Global X Copper Producer Equity Covered Call ETF
|CPCC
|Goldman Sachs CDR (CAD Hedged)
|GS
|Greenland Resources Inc.
|MOLY
|Home Depot CDR (CAD Hedged)
|HD
|Honeywell CDR (CAD Hedged)
|HON
|IBM CDR (CAD Hedged)
|IBM
|Intel CDR (CAD Hedged)
|INTC
|Intuitive Surgical CDR (CAD Hedged)
|ISRG
|Johnson & Johnson CDR (CAD Hedged)
|JNJ
|JPMorgan CDR (CAD Hedged)
|JPM
|KKR CDR (CAD Hedged)
|KKR
|lululemon CDR (CAD Hedged)
|LULU
|Mastercard CDR (CAD Hedged)
|MA
|McDonald's CDR (CAD Hedged)
|MCDS
|Merck CDR (CAD Hedged)
|MRK
|Micron CDR (CAD Hedged)
|MU
|Morgan Stanley CDR (CAD Hedged)
|MS
|Netflix CDR (CAD Hedged)
|NFLX
|NextEra Energy CDR (CAD Hedged)
|NEE
|NIKE CDR (CAD Hedged)
|NKE
|Occidental Petroleum CDR (CAD Hedged)
|OXY
|Oracle CDR (CAD Hedged)
|ORAC
|Palantir CDR (CAD Hedged)
|PLTR
|Palo Alto Networks CDR (CAD Hedged)
|PANW
|PayPal CDR (CAD Hedged)
|PYPL
|Pepsi CDR (CAD Hedged)
|PEP
|Pfizer CDR (CAD Hedged)
|PFE
|Procter & Gamble CDR (CAD Hedged)
|PG
|Qualcomm CDR (CAD Hedged)
|QCOM
|RTX CDR (CAD Hedged)
|RTX
|S&P Global CDR (CAD Hedged)
|SPGI
|Salesforce CDR (CAD Hedged)
|CRM
|ServiceNow CDR (CAD Hedged)
|NOWS
|Snowline Gold Corp.
|SGD
|Starbucks CDR (CAD Hedged)
|SBUX
|STRACON Group Holding Inc.
|STG
|Supermicro CDR (CAD Hedged)
|SMCI
|Texas Instruments CDR (CAD Hedged)
|TXN
|Thermo Fisher CDR (CAD Hedged)
|TMO
|TJX CDR (CAD Hedged)
|TJX
|Uber CDR (CAD Hedged)
|UBER
|Union Pacific CDR (CAD Hedged)
|UNP
|UnitedHealth CDR (CAD Hedged)
|UNH
|UPS CDR (CAD Hedged)
|UPS
|Verizon CDR (CAD Hedged)
|VZ
|Versamet Royalties Corporation
|VMET
|Visa CDR (CAD Hedged)
|VISA
|Walmart CDR (CAD Hedged)
|WMT
|Walt Disney CDR (CAD Hedged)
|DIS
|Waste Management CDR (CAD Hedged)
|WAST
|Wells Fargo CDR (CAD Hedged)
|WFCS
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Lunr Royalties Corp.
|LUNR
|Paragon Advanced Labs Inc.
|PALS
