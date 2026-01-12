Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ye Xue

Ye Xue


2026-01-12 03:11:14
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Fellow, China Institute, University of Alberta
Profile Articles Activity

Ye Xue is a research fellow at the China Institute, University of Alberta. His research focuses on non-Western international relations theory, Chinese foreign policy, Australia-China relations, and Chinese migrants' political participation. He received his PhD in International Relations from the University of Sydney.

Experience
  • –present Research Fellow, University of Alberta
  • 2021–2022 Research Associate, Australian National Univerisity
  • 2017–2022 Teaching Fellow, The University of Sydney
  • 2020–2021 Research Assocaite, Lowy Institute
Education
  • 2020 The University of Sydney, Phd/ Political Science, International Relations
Publications
  • 2023 China's Rise, Guanxi, and Primary Institutions, The Pacific Review
  • 2023 China as a Great Power: Reconsidering Face Culture in Chinese Foreign Policy, International Journal
  • 2023 Balancing against China with Confidence: Australia's Foreign Policy toward China in 2020–22, Asia Policy
  • 2022 Fear and Greed: Mapping the Australian Debate on China's Economic Sanctions, Pacific Focus
  • 2022 A Cultural Theory of Chinese Foreign Policy, Journal of Contemporary China

The Conversation

MENAFN12012026000199003603ID1110589051



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search