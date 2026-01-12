Ye Xue is a research fellow at the China Institute, University of Alberta. His research focuses on non-Western international relations theory, Chinese foreign policy, Australia-China relations, and Chinese migrants' political participation. He received his PhD in International Relations from the University of Sydney.

