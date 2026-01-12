Ye Xue
- Research Fellow, China Institute, University of Alberta
Ye Xue is a research fellow at the China Institute, University of Alberta. His research focuses on non-Western international relations theory, Chinese foreign policy, Australia-China relations, and Chinese migrants' political participation. He received his PhD in International Relations from the University of Sydney.Experience
- –present Research Fellow, University of Alberta 2021–2022 Research Associate, Australian National Univerisity 2017–2022 Teaching Fellow, The University of Sydney 2020–2021 Research Assocaite, Lowy Institute
- 2020 The University of Sydney, Phd/ Political Science, International Relations
- 2023 China's Rise, Guanxi, and Primary Institutions, The Pacific Review 2023 China as a Great Power: Reconsidering Face Culture in Chinese Foreign Policy, International Journal 2023 Balancing against China with Confidence: Australia's Foreign Policy toward China in 2020–22, Asia Policy 2022 Fear and Greed: Mapping the Australian Debate on China's Economic Sanctions, Pacific Focus 2022 A Cultural Theory of Chinese Foreign Policy, Journal of Contemporary China
