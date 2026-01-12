Kate Flaherty

Senior Lecturer (English and Drama), Australian National University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I am a Senior Lecturer in English and Drama in the School of Literature, Languages and Linguistics, ANU. My research focuses on how Shakespeare's works play on the stage of public culture. My monograph Ours as We Play it: Australia Plays Shakespeare (UWAP, 2011) (based on my PhD thesis) examines three plays in performance in contemporary Australia. More recent work investigates Shakespeare's public interplay with education, gender politics, imperialism, and sectarian friction in the nineteenth century. Two of my current projects are: 'Shakespeare and riot', and 'The touring actress and the politics of modernity'. I have had articles published in Contemporary Theatre Review, Australian Studies, Shakespeare Survey, and New Theatre Quarterly. I have also also contributed to collections published by CUP, Routledge, Palgrave, and Arden Shakespeare. I am a Senior Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, winner of the ANU Vice Chancellor's Award for Teaching Excellence (2019) and nominee for an Australian Award for Tertiary Teaching (2019) (result pending).

–present Senior Lecturer (English and Drama) ANU, Australian National University

2007 University of Sydney, PhD English

ExperienceEducation