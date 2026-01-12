Rabia Charef

Senior Research Associate in Circular Economy & Digitalisation, Lancaster University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Rabia brings over two decades of diverse experience in both industry and academia, specialising in leading complex architectural projects within residential and healthcare sectors for over twelve years. Transitioning to Building Information Modelling (BIM), Rabia completed the "Mastère Spécialisé BIM" program at Ecole des Ponts Paris Tech and holds the prestigious BIM-Project Management certificate from RICS.

With a PhD in Building Information Modelling and Circular Economy, Rabia is passionate about leveraging technology to minimise the construction sector's environmental impact. Her research focuses on integrating BIM processes to enhance sustainability and address barriers to circular economy implementation.

Rabia is dedicated to pushing boundaries at the intersection of BIM, circular economy, and sustainable construction practices, striving for a more environmentally conscious industry.

She has authored numerous papers published in highly-ranked scientific journals, contributing significantly to the advancement of knowledge in her field. Furthermore, Rabia is actively involved in the standardisation of the circular economy for the construction sector, demonstrating her commitment to shaping industry practices at a global level.

–present Research Associate, Lancaster University

2020 Coventry University, Architecture and Engineering

ExperienceEducation