Genesis Refreshes G70 With New Graphite Edition

Genesis, the independent luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Group, launched an updated lineup for its G70 sedan on Monday, introducing a new performance-enhanced Graphite Edition trim. This latest update aims to further elevate the brand's appeal in the competitive luxury sedan market, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

For the refreshed G70 and G70 Shooting Brake trims, Genesis has made the previous Comfort Package configuration standard. This includes a head-up display, a driver's seat memory system, and a power-adjustable steering wheel, which are designed to improve convenience and comfort.

The rear design has also been refined, with the removal of the model lettering, leaving only the Genesis brand emblem. This change contributes to a cleaner, more modern aesthetic that aligns with the brand's evolving design philosophy.

The new G70 Graphite Edition takes performance to the next level, featuring a 3.3-liter turbocharged gasoline engine that emphasizes sporty driving dynamics. It also boasts exclusive sport-themed design elements, such as unique alloy wheels and interior accents, alongside a wide range of convenience features aimed at enhancing the driving experience.

A Genesis representative stated that the G70 lineup update is part of the brand's strategy to increase customer accessibility by improving standard features while keeping price increases modest. This allows Genesis to maintain its luxury appeal without alienating potential buyers looking for value in a high-performance vehicle.