Over 18,000 Households In Dnipropetrovsk Region Still Without Power After Jan 10 Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by the DTEK Group on Telegram.

It is noted that during the night from Friday to Saturday, an energy facility in the Dnipropetrovsk region was severely damaged as a result of the attack. The scale of the damage is significant, and it is currently technically impossible to fully restore power to all homes.

“Together with local authorities, we are looking for alternative power supply options, primarily for buildings without centralized heating and water supply. At present, more than 18,000 households remain without electricity,” the statement said.

It is emphasized that restoration work began as soon as the security situation allowed and is continuing around the clock.

Kyiv completely switches to emergencycuts

As previously reported, in Kyiv, power engineers are working to complete restoration efforts after the attack on the night of January 9; under grid limitations, electricity is being supplied as a priority to water and heat supply facilities.