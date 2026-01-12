Nearly 800 Buildings In Kyiv Still Without Heating, Work Continues Around The Clock Klitschko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko stated this on Telegram.

"Almost 800 buildings in the capital remain without heat. In particular, in the Pecherskyi district and parts of the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts. Heat supply has been restored to other areas," the mayor wrote.

He recalled that overall, as a result of damage to the city's infrastructure following the latest massive enemy attack, 6,000 apartment buildings were left without heating.

According to Klitschko, repair and restoration work is ongoing around the clock, as the situation with energy supply, on which the provision of municipal services depends, remains very difficult in Kyiv.

As reported earlier, on the night of January 9, Russians launched a massive attack on Kyiv, leaving 417,000 consumers without electricity and 6,000 apartment buildings without heating.

