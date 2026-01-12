Ukraine's Security Guarantees From U.S. To Be Finalized At Highest Level, Zelensky Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President announced this on Telegram following a report by the Ukrainian negotiating team regarding communication with the American side, Ukrinform reports.

“We discussed the schedule for the next two weeks in terms of meetings, preparation of documents, and possible signings. I instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level the document on the United States' security guarantees for Ukraine. This must be a document of historic significance, and the text is now reaching that level,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the meeting also covered documents related to the reconstruction and economic development of Ukraine. The President instructed Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka, and the Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture Oleksii Soboliev to ensure full oversight and expert review of all economic aspects of future agreements between Ukraine and the United States, as well as trilateral agreements: Ukraine – Europe – America.“We defined the necessary parameters for the mechanisms of using reconstruction funds that will come from our partners,” the President said.

He emphasized the importance of understanding whether Russia intends to end the war.

“We understand that the American side is in contact with Russia regarding the political framework for ending the war. We have defined our vision, and there must be clear feedback from Russia – whether they are willing to end the war on real terms. If there is no such willingness, pressure on the aggressor must continue to increase,” Zelensky noted.

He also called for applying to Russia the tactics used against shadow-fleet tankers and financial schemes that help marginal regimes in other parts of the world circumvent imposed sanctions.“If they (Russia) choose war, the world must respond by cutting Russia's export revenues to the greatest extent possible,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine cannot wait, needs security guarantees now, Rutte says

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky earlier revealed details of the 20 points of a draft basic document on ending the war.

In addition to this draft, Zelensky said other documents necessary to end the war have been developed. Specifically, a multilateral framework of security guarantees for Ukraine – a trilateral document: Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe; a framework of security guarantees for Ukraine from the U.S. – a bilateral document; and a document on reconstruction and economic development called the“Roadmap for Ukraine's Prosperity.”

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine