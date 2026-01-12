Three-Tier System To Defend Against Russian Drones Built In Kherson Region Governor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"Drones in the hands of Russian forces are undeniably tools of killing and terror. Last year, the occupiers used 97,000 attack drones to strike the region. As a result of these constant attacks, 130 people were killed, including three children. Another 1,195 people, among them 17 children, were injured," Prokudin said.

He stressed that countering drone attacks is a priority. According to him, the region has set up a unique three-tier protection system – essentially a radio-electronic "wall" operating across 15 frequencies simultaneously. It helps neutralize various types of drones, from Mavics to FPVs.

Prokudin on situation in Kherson: No signs of improvement

He also noted that protecting logistics is a separate area of focus. Hundreds of specialists work daily to install protective nets over roads, critical infrastructure sites, hospitals, near markets and shops to safeguard drivers and residents from Russian UAV attacks. Currently, more than one hundred kilometers of roads and key infrastructure facilities have been secured with nets that have proven effective.

"This works – we remove drones from these nets every day, and they even help against dropped munitions," Prokudin said.

He added that thanks to constant upgrades and bold decisions, 93,000 Russian attack drones were destroyed last year – a significant share of the total number used.

However, the regional governor stressed that no system or technology can guarantee 100% protection from drones, as the enemy continuously improves its capabilities.

"They are testing different types, frequencies, and mechanisms on us," he said.

In particular, the number of enemy fiber-optic-guided drones has increased, Russians are deploying Molniya-type drones, and there are even cases where Molniyas carry other drones –"small FPVs.

Therefore, Prokudin said, defenses must constantly adapt to new realities.

Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin / Facebook