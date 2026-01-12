Ukraine Hands Norway List Of Equipment Needed For Energy Sector Repairs

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Svyrydenko shared details of the meeting on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"We have provided the Norwegian side with an agreed list of equipment needed to carry out repairs after the attacks and to further strengthen energy resilience. We also discussed preparations for a future meeting in the 'energy Ramstein' format, which Ukraine is initiating as a platform to coordinate long-term support with partners," Svyrydenko wrote following the meeting.

She stressed that Norway is one of the key donors to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund and a strategic partner for Ukraine in the energy sector. The prime minister thanked the Norwegian government for announcing a new contribution of $400 million to support energy resilience and the purchase of critically important equipment.

"I also expressed special thanks for the decision to continue the partnership in 2026 and to allocate $8.3 billion under the Nansen Program. In 2026, Norway also plans additional allocations to Norfund to support business development and investment projects in Ukraine," Svyrydenko added.